AgriMin Irimescu to visit Iran

Romania’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Achim Irimescu is paying an official visit to Iran, September 18-21, to meet his Iranian counterpart Mahmoud Hojjati.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the ministry says the schedule of the Iranian visit includes several field trips.

Attending the second edition of the Vaideeni Cattle Trade Fair on Wednesday, Irimescu said he would like an electronic exchange to open at the fair in order to get Romania in line with such trade method used in this area by other countries as well.

“It is very important that the Turkish market has reopened to us, and now we are going to Iran to discuss export expansion. It is very important for us to tout our trade in lamb and mutton, not just simply cattle, because lamb and mutton are very healthy meats; we want to develop a programme for promotion elsewhere in the European Union, because the union is facing a serious deficit of lamb and mutton. It is not normal for it to import lamb and mutton from New Zealand, as long as Romania is famous for raising and processing in this animal husbandry area. It is not normal either for only two kilograms of lamb or mutton per capita to be consumed in Romania in a year, as against 22 kilograms in Iceland,” added Irimescu.

In order to boost its exports of sheep and goats to third country, Romania is implementing a programme to increase sheep’s resistance to scrapie, under which rams and ewes are tested for resistance to this disease and those found susceptible are culled.

Data with the Agriculture Ministry indicate that as of June 30, 2016, Romania’s sheep population was standing at 15,104,691 head, while the goat population was 2,108,042-head strong.