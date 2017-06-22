AHK Romania – 15 Years of Successful Romanian-German Economic Relationships

This year, during the traditional event “Sommerfest” (The Feast of Summer), the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) will celebrate 15 years of existence.

“For AHK Romania, the Feast of Summer has a unique significance: we are celebrating 15 years since our establishment. It has been 15 years of well-done business, mutual respect and strong commercial relationships built in time. Here’s where the event’s motto, ‘We celebrate 15 Summers of Great Business’ comes from”, a press release points out.

The release also highlights that the 15-year celebration is a great opportunity for having an overall look at the excellent Romanian-German economic relationships and their evolution. “During the 15 years of activity, Romania proved to be a very important and trustworthy economic partner. The newest statistics confirm this claim: in the first quarter of this year, the German exports to Romania were valued at 3.6 billion EUR, 10.9% more than the same period last year, and the imports 3.7 billion EUR, 29.3% more. Thus, Germany remains the most important economic partner Romania has, with the relationships between the two countries evolving very well economically, but also politically and culturally. The most recent conjuncture survey validates the trust of the German companies in Romania: 88% of the participants said they would invest here again.”

AHK Romania, as an official representative of the German economy in Romania, is always on the look for the improvement of the investing conditions and business environment. Established in 2002, AHK Romania currently has over 550 companies as members, 20 employees and 13 members in the Board of Directors, being the biggest bilateral chamber of commerce in Romania. By offering services and organizing different events, AHK Romania supports the German companies when they debut on the Romanian market and furthermore, it assists the Romanian companies interested in the German market. AHK Romania actively gets involved in the implementation of the dual education system inspired from the German model and it created the GreenTech Econet Romania platform and a Permanent Arbitration Court.

AHK Romania in figures:

More than 550 member companies, which have about 220,000 employees in total

Over 3,000 counseled companies

Over 150 young people included in training projects

Over 50 intermediate persons by recruitment / year

Over 900 business intermediations / year

A website with over 43,000 visitors annually

3,000 Romanian visitors to fairs in Germany

150 yearly exhibitors at specialty fairs

15 annual business delegations