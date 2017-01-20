AHK Romania: Romania, a strategic economic partner to the German economy, bilateral trade up to over EUR 24 bln in January-November 2016

Romania is a strategic economic partner to the German economy, the bilateral trade registering over EUR 24 billion in the first 11 months of 2016 (+13pct), which means 20pct of the Romanian total foreign trade, reads a release by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) on Friday.

Around 8,000 German companies, with German capital respectively, are active in Romania and have contributed to creating, guaranteeing jobs. According to AHK Romania estimates, the German companies employ over 250,000 people in Romania. The German direct investments sum up to EUR 8 billion.

“As the most current circumstantial questionnaires say, the juridical stability, the predictability of the economic and political decisions, and the stable economic conditions-framework are important criteria to the German companies for an investment,” say the AHK Romania representatives.

Besides this, the German companies see “with very good eyes” the anti-corruption fight and want it to go on.

In addition, AHK Romania says that not only the German companies need juridical stability and a stable business environment, so that to further invest in Romania and create jobs.

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) is the official representative of the German economy and at the same time the largest bilateral trade chamber in Romania. Established in 2002, AHK Romania counts for over 550 member companies currently and offers the companies an important platform for networking, exchange of information and experiences.