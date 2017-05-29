Air traffic controllers on general strike as of Tuesday

The Air Traffic Services’ Trade Union of Romania (ATSR) with national air services provider ROMATSA will go on general strike as of Tuesday, amid dissatisfaction with the way the company is managed.

The trade union’s leader Gabriel Tudorache (photo) said on Monday upon exiting the talks at the Transport Ministry, where ROMATSA ownership and ATSR representatives were present, that after talking with the Minister of Transports Razvan Cuc there are high chances for the general strike already announced to be halted within a relatively short period of time.

“What we can say right now is that after discussions with Mr. Minister (of Transports – ed. n.), the representatives of the said Ministry and the air authorities of Romania, there are quite high chances are for this general strike we have announced for an indefinite period to only last a little. It is impossible to say right now, if it will last for two hours, three hours, one hour and so,” said Gabriel Tudorache, the ATSR head.