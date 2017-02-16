Airbus Helicopters committed to make Romania a center of excellence for the production of H215 aircraft

Airbus Helicopters, which inaugurated last year the new helicopter plant from Ghimbav, Brasov, an EUR 52 mln investment, is set not only to produce helicopters in Romania but also to make Romania a center of excellence for the production of H215 aircraft, Olivier Michalon, Senior Vice President for Europe region at Airbus Helicopters told Tuesday, February 14th 2017, the Romanian PM Sorin Grindeanu during a meeting at the Government in Bucharest.

Airbus Helicopters high official stressed the excellent, historical 40 years relations between the group and Romania, adding that the new factory in Ghimbav brings a new opportunity, that of starting a true industrial cycle with the production of the H215 helicopter, both in civil and military versions.

The company believes that it will make the H215 case stronger if Romania is the launching customer.

“It is very important that Romania leads by example, because when you want to export, the helicopter is not an usual product, the first reaction of the buyer is: does the country which produces it buy the helicopter too?”, Olivier Michalon said.

‎Romania has been for a long time a reliable partner for Airbus Helicopters.

Since the establishment of the company in 2002, Airbus Helicopters, a joint venture between Airbus and the state owned company IAR, had a total turnover of‎ 1250 million lei ‎ and a a net profit ‎of 72 million lei‎.

Airbus Helicopters presence in Romania has been benefiting to both sides. Since 2002, the total turnover of local procurement is 183 million lei. Out of this amount, 83 million lei went to IAR as one of the main local suppliers.

‎Airbus Helicopters will directly contribute to the improvement of the Romanian commercial balance by adding an 80% expected volume of exports.‎

‎The new factory in Brasov will host the production of the H215, a twin-engine, versatile, economic and robust helicopter with multi-mission capabilities.

Both EASA and FAA certified, the H215 is equipped with the latest, most modern technologies meeting the latest safety requirements of the market. It long range capabilities, power, speed and large useful payload make suitable for a wide range of missions providing a modern and cost-effective solution for markets such as utility, United Nations peacekeeping operations and logistic support missions.

The 10.000m2 factory is now ready and the tools and equipment for the production and assembly of the new helicopter are being installed. The plant in Ghimbav will employ 350 people when it reaches full production capacity.

The first specialists have been trained at Airbus helicopters headquarters in Marignane, France, while Airbus is also committed to train a new generation of specialists for the aeronautical field and has concluded a partnership with the technical College Transilvania.