ALDE Congress to meet in extraordinary convention as requested by 31 chapters

The Arges chapter of the Standing Delegation of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) convened on Tuesday to decide on urgent convention of the party’s congress as requested by the party’s regulations, ALDE reported on Wednesday in a press statement.

“The vote cast by the Standing Delegation of Arges ALDE was overwhelmingly in favour of a convention of the party’s congress, as 148 members voted for, two abstained and 12 voted against . After its Tuesday’s decision, Arges becomes the 31st chapter of ALDE to request an urgent convention of the party’s congress,” the statement reads.