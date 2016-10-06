ALDE kicks out MP who asked Tariceanu to resign

MP Aurelian Ionescu (photo L) accuses Calin Popescu Tariceanu of excluding him from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for asking him to resign from the helm of the party. Likewise, the MP has pointed out that the ALDE leader’s response to his request to adopt integrity criteria within the party was to place former Pitesti Mayor Tudor Pendiuc, indicted for passive bribery and malfeasance in office, on ALDE’s lists for the Senate.

“I was informed of being excluded from ALDE following a decision adopted by the County Political Bureau – a non-statutory procedure used several days ago in the case of MP Catalin Dragusanu too, contrary to statute provisions which stipulate that an MP can be excluded from the party only through a decision adopted by the Standing Delegation.

“This exclusion is President Tariceanu’s answer to my open letter, in which I asked him to convene an extraordinary party conference, adopt integrity criteria for the party’s members and candidates and, at the same time, resign from the helm of the party,” the MP pointed out.

The MP accuses Calin Popescu Tariceanu of including on the party’s lists a candidate with legal problems.

“In fact, I consider that the first answer to my requests was to bring into ALDE and place on the lists for the Senate yet another lawbreaker politician – Tudor Pendiuc, former Mayor of Pitesti, indicted for passive bribery and malfeasance in office with severe consequences (continued offence), currently investigated in another case in which he is suspected of obtaining paid leave for a fictitious ailment after 9 months of pre-trial arrest,” Aurelian Ionescu wrote on Facebook.

Likewise, the MP asked Calin Popescu Tariceanu to publicly answer several questions:

“-Why doesn’t he want to convene ALDE’s extraordinary party conference in order to adopt the integrity criteria for party members and candidates?

-Why did he choose to hide the truth, endorsing the statement made by Senator Vosganian, according to which ALDE’s lists of candidates were finalised as early as last week?

-Why does he claim he is not a fan of revoking party memberships if he orders the non-statutory exclusion of inconvenient MPs?” Aurelian Ionescu pointed out.

MP Aurelian Ionescu had asked Calin Popescu Tariceanu to resign “because of integrity reasons,” after a probe started against the Senate Speaker.