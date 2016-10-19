ALDE presents economic platform: “Romania – Europe’s 7th economic power”: “First Business” and 50,000 Euros for returnees who open businesses

The economic platform of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), revealed on Wednesday, stipulates the creation of 500,000 jobs, the adoption of the “First Business” program, the hiking of foreign investments and the disbursement of 50,000 Euros for each returnee who opens a business.

ALDE’s economic platform, dubbed “Romania – Europe’s 7th economic power,” consists of two main chapters: “Sustainable Growth” and “Programs for the Diaspora and the Next Generation.”

The first chapter includes several promises. Firstly, the party led by Daniel Constantin and Calin Popescu Tariceanu proposes the “creation of 500,000 new jobs, reaching over 5 million employed persons.” “Thus, the number of employed persons will surpass the number of pensioners,” ALDE forecasts in its economic platform.

Another promise is “an average annual growth of at least 5 percent of GDP” and the use of the Fund for Investments and Development consisting of “at least 10 billion Euros” and of state aid consisting of “at least 2 billion Euros” in order to stimulate Romanian capital.

Likewise, ALDE promises that foreign investments will grow “from 3 billion Euros currently to at least 5 billion Euros.”

“In this way,” the document points out, “the net average salary could get from approx. 2,000 Lei at present to 3,000 Lei in 2020, and the average pension to 1,500 Lei.”

The second chapter in ALDE’s economic platform is dedicated to “the Diaspora and the next generation” and includes, among others, the disbursement of 50,000 Euros for each of those who return to Romania and open businesses.

Likewise, ALDE promises to set up the “First Business” program through which “employers will be exempted from the payment of salary taxes, social contributions and dividend taxes for a period of three years.”

Last but not least, ALDE promises that if it ends up governing it will “support the construction of 20,000 homes in 2016-2020,” which “would be paid through mortgage loans and the price of each square metre will be close to the construction costs.”