ALDE to file lobbying bill. Tariceanu: There are all sorts of excesses concerning influence peddling

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Wednesday, after the party’s Executive Political Bureau meeting, that ALDE MPs will file a bill on lobbying, so that there would no longer be “all sorts of excesses” on various topics and influence peddling accusations.

“The second bill we want to table – we’ll first hold a debate with the interested parties – is a bill that I believe is welcome, the lobbying law, because unfortunately in Romania we have all sorts of excesses on various topics, among which, as you know, influence peddling too. To regulate lobbying and to no longer have lawsuits, influence peddling accusations, we must clearly, transparently legislate this activity that exists and is regulated in all EU countries,” the ALDE leader explained.

He added that there will be an ample debate with all institutional actors, with the bill set to be improved. “I want us to consult the institutional actors from the private sector, the associative sector, and of course the drafts will be discussed jointly, as done in line with the law. We need to give a fresh impulse, to resume this issue. There are a series of problems that you, the press, the economic environment and others are raising. We must solve them. I took this initiative, I’m publicly presenting it and my colleagues will engage, there’s a working group that will put this bill up for public consultations,” the Senate Speaker pointed out.

When journalists pointed out that two lobbying bills are already within the Lower Chamber’s Judiciary Committee, Calin Popescu Tariceanu said: “Then probably their initiators will reactive themselves if they want to keep backing those bills; if not, this bill will enter the debate.”

ALDE wants Independent Authority for the Interception of Communications set up. Tariceanu: Services must be removed from this activity

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Wednesday, at the end of his party’s Executive Political Bureau meeting, that ALDE MPs will file again the bill on the setting up of the Independent Authority for the Interception of Communications, so that intelligence services would be removed from judiciary police activity.

“Today (Wednesday – editor’s note), we decided to file two bills. You surely know about one of it, I’m talking about the Independent Authority for the Interception of Communications. It’s a bill that we filed during the previous Parliament but Parliament’s nice services stop all bills that did not enter the debate. For this reason, my colleagues and I talked and we will introduce this bill in the legislative procedure once again,” Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated.

The ALDE leader claimed that the setting up of the Independent Authority for the Interception of Communications seeks to remove intelligence services from the judiciary police activity.

“The Independent Authority for the Interception of Communications. We want this activity removed from the secret services’ area because, as you know, the CCR has issued a ruling in this sense, one that must eventually materialise in a way. Everything that judiciary police activity entails must be carried out by the judiciary police, the intelligence services have no business in this issue. In fact, intelligence services must be extremely careful how they calibrate their action, it must be in line and the need is for it to be in line with constitutional provisions and Constitutional Court rulings. I believe creating this authority will be a solution that will make the situation easier for everyone,” the Senate Speaker explained.

Asked under whose authority will the said Authority function, Calin Popescu Tariceanu said that “according to the initial bill – we’ll see eventually – it will be under Parliament’s authority.”