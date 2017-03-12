ALDE’s Constantin: I don’t endanger parliamentary majority or governmental stability

Co-Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Constantin underscored on Friday that he never put in danger the parliamentary majority and the governmental stability and that he will not do it from now on.

“I have seen myself approached in the public space. (…) An approach of these existing tensions would lead to the endangering of the majority coalition and the Government would be in a certain danger. Never, but never – I was three and a half years in the Victor Ponta Government and now I am part of the Grindeanu Government – I have never endanger the parliamentary majority or the governmental stability. I won’t do it now,” Constantin stated on the public television.

He mentioned that never in his career of the last seven years has he betrayed.

“I was consistent, I lead the Conservative Party that become the ALDE for more than seven years and I am glad that we had this result after the parliamentary elections. My major objective is not to disappoint. There is a great expectation among the citizens and I believe that we have to answer to these expectations with the professionalism that made us outstanding,” Constantin stated.

Co-Chairman of the ALDE admitted there are certain discussions about which he said he would have liked to be kept, not to get out in public, related to the dissatisfactions of “certain colleagues” regarding the manner in which decisions are taken. “I don’t know if we had three meetings since the beginning of this year until now. If there are no meetings, if people in the territory are not consulted then problems appear,” he stated.