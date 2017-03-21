ALDE’s Constantin: I will probably file challengeon Tuesday; I refuse being walked all over

Co-chair of the Alliance of Liberal and Democrats (ALDE) Daniel Constantin said Monday that probably on Tuesday he would file a challenge in court against ALDE Standing Delegation’s decision on Sunday to convene the party’s Congress.

He added that this is an unpleasant moment inside ALDE.

“The stakes are very simple; they did not start with the congress being convened, or how the convention was being made, but it all started late this January, early February, because there were very many colleagues in the country, and there still are, dissatisfied with the decision-making process. In other words, they did not take part in the decision-making process, despite the formal existence of a merger board, which has convened very infrequently, and decisions were made somehow unilaterally (…) inside ALDE, that when we are partners to the ruling coalition have repercussions on the ruling coalition and the governing of the citizens. (…) These are power control stakes, some stakes [ALDE co-chair] Mr Tariceanu probably have in getting full control as soon as possible; my stakes, if you ask me, is in keeping up honour. (…) To me, it is more honourable pulling out of a coalition straight up knowing that I have done my honorary duty to the people who have accompanied me all through this political battle. This is where I believe the stakes lie, not in holding offices or convening the Congress,” Constantin told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.

Asked whether he is contemplating pulling out of the ruling collation, he answered in the negative.

Constantin went on to say that Tariceanu has conducted “some sort of repeat blackmail.”

He argued that all the people who mattered and were close to him have been systematically driven away.

“If things get remedied, I will be ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with others for ALDE to advance and go further without any problem, while continuing on a rising path, as it is currently doing,” said Constantin.

He added that he disused with Liviu Dragnea, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Party (PSD), the major partner in the ruling coalition, the state of affairs inside ALDE. He said he also informed Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on the same subject.

“I am not intending to affect the ruling coalition in any way,” said Constantin.

He added that he has a personal connection with former PSD national leader Victor Ponta.

“We do not share any conspiracy theory that we have allegedly built together,” said Constantin.