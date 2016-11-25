ALDE’s Constantin: PNL, most populist party running in this general election

Co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Daniel Constantin said on Friday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is ‘the most populist party to run in this election.’

He told a news conference in the eastern city of Botosani that PNL ‘is pushing even the Government in this area of populism.”

‘After two weeks of campaigning, I can see that PNL is the most populist party running in this election. In 2012, there were other parties. What I find it serious is that it is pushing the government it supports in this area of populism,’ said Constantin.

He added that in the current electoral context, the Ciolos Cabinet has discussed some pay increases for certain public sector staff, and it is also considering tax amnesty.

‘There is a budget surplus. Very much money has been left unspent. They have pledged to spend 38 billion lei. Do you know the implementation as of end-December? 16 billion, which is less than half. What are they doing with the money? Last days, in a populist manner, they sent money to county councils for further distribution to mayor’s offices. I do not know whether or not they have time to spend the money by the end of the year, but I just wanted to condemn this technique of populism embraced by PNL and it pushing the Government in the same area, because of its support for the Government. That is regrettable,’ said Constantin, according to Agerpres.