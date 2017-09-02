ALDE’s Melescanu: We need to improve collaboration between ministers and secretaries of state from different parties

We need to improve collaboration between ministers and secretaries of state who belong to different political parties, believes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) vice-chairman.

“One of the most important things when you are at rule is communication. Thus, it is absolutely necessary, in my opinion, to have as many dignitaries participating in the discussions and debates on television as possible. This means that we need to improve our way of doing things and the collaboration between minister and secretaries of state who belong to different political parties,” said Melescanu, at a meeting of the ALDE leadership taking place in Mamaia.

He also underscored that there is need of more serious consultations to be held before bringing up proposals in the public space.

“In my opinion, there is need of more serious consultations to be held before coming up with any proposal. We believes that an essential elements is the consolidation of a system of dialogue, adoption of common stands based on negotiations and discussions and only after that we should step up and bring proposals in the public space,” said Melescanu.