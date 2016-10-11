ALDE’s National Standing Delegation to validate candidate lists on Oct. 21

The merger committee of Romania’s Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) on Monday decided to call for Oct. 21 the meeting of the National Standing Delegation to validate the lists of the party’s candidates for the upcoming parliamentary election, ALDE said in a release.

It was also decided that Medgidia mayor Valentin Vrabie should serve as vice-president of the ALDE Central Political Bureau and executive chairman of the party’s Constanta branch.

“In today’s sitting of the merger committee we decided to hold the meeting of the National Standing Delegation on Oct. 21, when we will validate the lists of candidates. Until then, the county branches will hold their statutory meetings and will announce their proposals, for the National Standing Delegation to next take the relevant decision,” ALDE co-chair Daniel Constantin (photo) told a press conference.

ALDE wants Energy, Health and Agriculture Ministers heard in Parliament

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Co-chair Daniel Constantin announced on Monday that the party he leads will propose the hearing of three ministers – Energy, Health and Agriculture – within parliamentary commissions. The ministers will be asked to present “the directions of action in the act of governing.”

“There are some ministers who took decisions not in line with Parliament’s desires or the electorate’s desires but in line with other things we did not understand,” Constantin said.

“Here we are specifically talking about the Energy Minister who took this decision to sell, to list a part of the state’s shares. (…) I believe all parties, I don’t know if PNL too, have said that during this period no such action should be carried out and all these actions should be taken after the parliamentary elections,” he argued.

Constantin also stated that two other ministers are concerned: the Health Minister and the Agriculture Minister. “The second minister who should come up and offer explanations is the Health Minister. For several months now he has been asked by MPs, by party leaders, to implement a minister’s order that would lead to a drop in the price of pharmaceutical drugs. (…) Of course there are other ministers too, such as the Agriculture Minister who has to present the timetable of payments for agricultural year 2016,” Daniel Constantin added.

The ALDE Co-President explained his intention by pointing out that the plenum lacks a procedure that would allow “direct interaction with those summoned for talks.”