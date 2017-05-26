ALDE’s Tariceanu: Romania is slipping away seriously, unthinkable of in early 1990s

National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Friday that Romania is seriously slipping away, with the Romanian society still not fully rid of political police and communist bad habits.

“I used to be convicted that Romania had been definitively placed on a sound track where the citizen is the supreme value in the society. Twenty-seven years later, I am looking to my left, looking to my right and I can’t believe what my eyes can see: a society that has obviously not freed itself from the bad habits of political police and communism. This is a society where people like the press, instead of emphasising the defence of citizens’ rights and freedoms, they want to strengthen the power institutions, the repressive authorities of the state that are steered against the citizens,” Tariceanu told a National Conference of ALDE Youth in a speech on Friday.

He went on to say that the state institutions should defend the citizens instead of limiting their freedoms.

“There is just one definition of a democratic state, of a state of laws: the institutions are there to defend and serve the citizens, not to oppress them, listen in on their phone calls, send them to court over fabricated offences, or parade them on television in handcuffs! These ate the specifics of authoritarian regimes. Romania today is slipping away seriously, which, as I was telling you, could not imagine in the early 1990s,” Tariceanu concluded.

The National Conference of the Liberal and Democratic Youth (TLDE) was held Friday at Parliament Palace in Bucharest, with some 600 delegates from 47 branches scheduled to select their leadership.

Claudiu Daniel Catana, elected TLDE chairman

Claudiu Daniel Catana on Friday was elected chairman of the Liberal and Democratic Youth (TLDE), the youth organisation of the Alliance of Liberal and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, as the only candidate.

As many as 550 delegates out of about 600 delegates attending the TLDE National Conference voted for him.