ALDE’s Tariceanu: This year’s economic growth forecast does not reflect in investments

The economic growth forecast for this year does not reflect in investments and the businesses complain that the money cannot be identified in the economy, co-chair of Romania’s Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday in Deva, expressing his opinion that Premier Dacian Ciolos should provide an answer to this issue.

“The people I talked to – common people, company or firm managers, business owners – told me that this economic growth cannot be felt. My question is: where is the money? We have this economic growth, but where’s the money? It goes neither in wages, nor in investment. The Ministry of Health has 500 million lei idling around. The amount of investments planned for this year has not been accomplished. These are simple questions for which Premier Ciolos should provide equally simple answers,” said Tariceanu.

According to him, economic growth should be reflected to a certain extent in wage earnings, even if the pay rise proposals made lately by several political parties are not be fully sustainable.

“On the other hand, some wage increases must be operated. Statistical data shows that the economic growth is 6 percent. For such a growth rate, which would be the highest in Europe if confirmed, one would expect to see a transfer from the economy to wages,” added Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

The ALDE co-chair who is visiting on Tuesday Hunedoara County, toured a local factory in the city of Hunedoara and met with party members and sympathizers.