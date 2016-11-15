ALDE’s Tariceanu: We aspire to double-digit result in parliamentary election

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) aspires to a double-digit score in the parliamentary election and to consolidate their position as the third strongest political force, the formation’s co-chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday.

“ALDE has right now an even better score than the results we obtained after the local elections. We aspire to a double digit result in the parliamentary election. There are counties that, as shows the available information and the polls we conducted, display a good mobilization both of our party members and the voters, and I am counting on this to happen, that we consolidate our position as the third political force after the parliamentary election,” Tariceanu said at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that, after the elections, ALDE will decide whom it will collaborate with, pointing out, however, that it doesn’t have “any working alternative including the National Liberal Party.” The ALDE co-chairman mentioned that the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is one of the formations with which it may collaborate after the parliamentary elections.

“We shall discuss these topics after the elections, to see if the UDMR enters Parliament, if it has availability, depending on what everyone wants. After the elections the discussions are open. We have had a good relation with the UDMR, which we underscored more than once, we shall see if UDMR wants to be part of a government with us, we’ll be able to talk,” Tariceanu concluded.

ALDE proposes a National Investment Pact to the parties

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) launched on Friday a National Investment Pact which it proposes to the political parties, so that, in the 2017-2020 period, this field should benefit from 6 percent of the GDP.

“ALDE proposes, it launches a challenge to the political parties, under the form of a National Investment Pact in the 2017-2020 period. (…) ALDE proposes an economic pattern based on investment, ensuring the sustainability of all the measures proposed by the political parties. It’s about a percentage we want to engage and I Hope that all the parties will adhere to it in the coming period, so that, depending on their own doctrine options, we will have the appropriate source of supporting all these measures”, stated the ALDE Co-President Daniel Constantin, according to Agerpres.

He proposed to the parties that the Executive which will not achieve 6 percent of the GDP by the end of the year, starting with 2017, to leave the government.

“The reality shows that Romania has very good economic indicators, a very good economic growth in the last period. But we warn about the risk of perpetuating this economic growth based on consumption. It is good for a certain period, but if it’s not supported by investments, the indicators will be lost. We even afforded to make a call, and if parties will adhere to this pact, it will be very good. The commitment we make today is that if a Government which includes the political parties who engaged into the pact doesn’t achieve (for investments – e.n.) 6 percent of the GDP every year, it will resign by the end of the year. This is our commitment and I hope there will be as many as possible adhering to it in this campaign”, added Daniel Constantin.

He mentioned that investments reached RON 42 billion (4.9 percent of the GDP) in 2015, while in 2016 the Government assumed investments of RON 37.68 billion (5.1 percent of the GDP), of which only RON 16.7 billion were achieved.

According to Daniel Constantin, the National Investment Pact is necessary for the country’s economic health, aiming a weight of 6 percent of the GDP, meaning EUR 48 billion, taking into account the GDP estimated by the National Institute of Forecasting for the next 4 years, namely EUR 800 billion.

The priority areas proposed by ALDE in which investments have to be made are Education (at least EUR 1 billion), Infrastructure (at least EUR 5.5 billion), Health and Agriculture (EUR 1 billion for each one of them) and Energy (EUR 6.7 billion).

Daniel Constantin explained that, in 2017, Romania has to attract at least EUR 3.7 billion from the EU funds.