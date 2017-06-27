ALDE’s Tariceanu: We keep same four ministers in Tudose’s Gov’t

The Alliance of Democrats and Liberals (ALDE) keeps the same four ministers (the same as in the previous Gov’t – ed.n.) in Tudose’s Government: Gratiela Gavrilescu – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, Teodor Melescanu – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toma Petcu – Minister for Energy and Viorel Ilie – Minister for the Relation with Parliament, the party’s chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Tuesday after the ALDE Political Bureau sitting.

“The decision we have made is to keep the same participation, numerically speaking, we will have four ministers in the future government, who will run exactly the same ministries they ran before.This is the proposal that we approved of and that we will make to the Prime Minister. In other words: Gratiela Gavrilescu – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment, Teodor Melescanu – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toma Petcu – Minister for Energy and Viorel Ilie – Minister for the Relation with Parliament,” said Chairman Tariceanu in Parliament.

According to him, the future governmental team will be present on Thursday in Parliament for the investiture.

“We had a brief meeting with the ALDE Central Political Bureau to formalize the ministerial proposals in the future government, according to statutory obligations. Mihai Tudose was appointed prime minister and is due to form his governmental team and will be present in Parliament on Thursday afternoon with the governing programme and the members of the governmental team in order to get Parliament’s vote of confidence. It was only natural for us as members of the ruling coalition to make decisions about our participation in the future government,” Tariceanu explained.