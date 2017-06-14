ALDE’s Tariceanu: We voted to withdraw political endorsement of Gov’t led by Grindeanu

ALDE President Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced on Wednesday afternoon, while PSD’s Executive Committee meeting was taking place, that ALDE’s Political Bureau voted to withdraw the party’s political endorsement of the Government led by Sorin Grindeanu, and ALDE ministers forwarded their resignations.

Tariceanu pointed out that a ruling coalition meeting will take place after PSD’s National Executive Committee meeting.

He claimed the same coalition must nominate the future Premier.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu pointed out that the during ALDE’s Political Bureau meeting he presented two documents – a simpler document analysing the way the governing platform was implemented and a document of synthesis. He said that, of the total of more than 390 measures included in the platform, 260 have not been tackled and there are important projects that should have been started but are not, among which he mentioned the setting up of the Sovereign Development Fund and the fact that the salary law should have been correlated with an important reform of the main public services.