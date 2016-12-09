ALDE’s Tariceanu: Without electioneering there is democracy deficit

Co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu told Agerpres on Thursday that the restrictions introduced by the electoral legislation in force has made communication with citizens impossible, generating a democracy deficit.

‘That has been no electioneering; the law in force has introduced limitations that lead to non-campaigning, and this will have undoubtedly to be redressed after the election by the next Parliament, because the impossibility to conduct electioneering generates a democracy deficit, because the citizens have to be informed about the programmes of the candidates and the profiles thereof, they have to know the people, talk to them and [the people have to] learn about programmes and plans,’said Tariceanu.

He went on to say that the restrictions in force made communication with citizens impossible, arguing that ‘the change in the electoral legislation was meant to make impossible the use of dirty cash for campaigning, which is a very good thing, but from here, we have reached the other far end, instead of a balance.’

Tariceanu on Thursday attended in the southeastern city of Buzau the launch of ALDE’s local candidates. He also toured the Central Market Square of the city and met ALDE sympathisers and members at the City Hall.