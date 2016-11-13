Alina Gorghiu agrees with PSD on amending the Constitution: A legitimate initiative. A possible referendum in spring

The President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Alina Gorghiu, stated on Friday that the initiative of amending the Constitution in order to define the marriage as the union between a man and a woman is a legitimate one, and it can be subject to a national referendum in spring – a moment also indicated by the PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea.

“On Monday, we’ll also discuss about the bill that is in the Parliament at this moment, because any bill made at the peoples’ initiative managing to gather more than 3 million signatures is a legitimate one and has to follow the parliamentary path. It’s in the Senate at this moment, blocked in the plenum because of the lack of quorum, since the parliamentary session is quite stopped at the Senate, but I think that this initiative can be subject of a national referendum in spring” stated Alina Gorghiu, asked about PNL position related to the initiative of amending the Constitution.

She also stated that there are several voice on this subject inside PNL, “which is a normal thing in a Liberal party and in a party which doesn’t simulate democracy”, adding that the subject is going to be discussed on Monday in BPN.

“My position is (…) that PNL supports traditional family. Family and measures encouraging the natality, the demography are a key point in the government program, but we obviously believe in the same extent in forms of legal protection for minorities, as the Constitution provides”, Gorghiu reiterated.

Dragnea supports the organization of the referendum for the review of the Constitution on the family matter in April-May, 2017

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday that he supports the organization of the referendum for the review of the Constitution on the family matter in April-May, 2017.

Social peace can never be the result of a referendum-type voting, stated President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday evening, on the subject of the initiative for the Constitution’s review belonging to the Coalition for the Family, adding that “to be tolerant doesn’t mean to be dumb”.

“I believe that it’s very, very important to be careful with these initiatives. Of course, anything can be subject to a voting, we can go and stamp and get a result, but we can never get social peace by voting. Social peace can be obtained only by compromise, which has to be done between politicians, between politicians and society, between society and Church, between various social groups. Social peace can never be the result of a referendum-type voting, but it can only be the result of the mature approaches of all the important actors in the society. Any attempt to push the balance in one side or another causes only a lot of losers. Usually, everybody loses, if social peace breaks in the country, there is no winner, there are only losers, that’s why I said that it’s very important for us to be tolerant”, Iohannis explained.

The bills come in the circumstances in which the people’s initiative to amend the Constitution received an approval report from the Legal Committee of the Senate.

According to the Art.151 of the Constitution, the review bill or proposal must be adopted by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate with a majority of at least two thirds of the number of members of each one of the Chambers. If an agreement isn’t reached by the mediation process, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint meeting, will decide with the vote of at least three quarters of the number of Deputies and Senators. The review becomes final after its approval by referendum, held within 30 days since the date when the review bill or proposal was adopted.

Nicusor Dan on the Constitution’s review: It’s a debate which the society has to perform, since an important number of people have already ruled

The leader of the Save Romania Party (USR) also agrees that a debate inside the society is needed on this issue. “It’s a debate which society has to perform, since an important number of people have already ruled, but this debate must not interfere in any way with the debate for the parliamentary elections of this moment. And if we’re talking about the amendment of the Constitution, there are some very important issues, related also by the Parliament’s image: eliminating immunities, all so abused in the last year, excepting the immunity for political statements; the possibility or the regulation of the multiannual budget, and it was one of the important subject at the debate with Mr. Ciolos how can we have a predictability of the great infrastructure projects, otherwise than making multiannual budgets that you will consider. So, there are some issues on which, I hope, having another Parliament, we will have a consensus”, stated Nicusor Dan on Friday, in an interview for News.ro.

Asked how urgent the Constitutions must be amended related to redefining the family, Nicusor Dan stated: “There are more urgent things. I believe that making predictable and eliminating the waste from everything meaning public tender in Romania is more urgent than these matters, but I believe a new Parliament, which this time will not be pressed by the elections for the next three years, can also think at more difficult issues, which have to fulfill two thirds of the Parliament and to be adopted by a referendum, like the ones I’ve listed”.