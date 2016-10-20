Alina Gorghiu heard in Vlasov case: Being a witness, something natural in normal rule of law

National Liberal Party (PNL) President Alina Gorghiu showed up at the High Court (ICCJ) on Wednesday morning in order to be heard as a witness in the case concerning former Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mihail Vlasov.

“I’m a witness in this case and I’m willing to offer clarifications at any time. The court will decide whether my statement, which was as brief as possible at the court of first instance, is decisive or not. There are very many witnesses in this case. The court of first instance ruled an acquittal. I will answer all of the court’s questions,” Alina Gorghiu stated on her arrival.

The PNL President added that being a witness “is something natural in a normal rule of law.” “You show up, you offer clarifications to the court, if you know [something] you say it, if you don’t you say you don’t know. Obviously you have to help Romanian institutions,” Gorghiu added.

Asked whether she was subpoenaed in the Turceni-Rovinari case in which Victor Ponta and Dan Sova are indicted, Alina Gorghiu stated she received no subpoena.

In early October, Lower Chamber Speaker Florin Iordache and former BNR Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu were heard at the High Court in the case in which Vlasov is indicted for active bribery.

In April 2016, the Bucharest Court of Appeals acquitted former Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mihail Vlasov in the case in which he had been indicted by the DNA for active bribery.

Mihail Vlasov is currently in custody, having been sentenced to prison, through a final ruling, in a different case in June 2015. He is serving five years in prison for influence peddling. The DNA had accused him of asking former MP Mircea Grosaru to support his interests by promoting a bill that stipulated that the Trade Registry should have been transferred from the Justice Ministry to the Chamber of Commerce. Likewise, Vlasov had tried to influence several MPs – Florin Iordache, Alina Gorghiu and Aurel Vainer – to sign and support the bill.

Prosecutors claimed that Vlasov’s request came against the backdrop in which he was making overtures to influence the adoption of a bill that would have allowed the Chamber of Commerce to take over the National Trade Registry Office. The goal of the legislative overture was to secure control over the revenues obtained from the Trade Registry’s activity. In return for supporting the bill, Vlasov had promised MP Mircea Grosaru that he would appoint him arbiter at the Chamber of Commerce’s Court of International Trade Arbitration.

According to prosecutors, after the bill was drafted, Mihai Vlasov exerted considerable efforts to convince MPs from both sides of the aisle to sign and back the bill. In particular, he exercised influence over MPs who had been members of the Court of International Trade Arbitration (Florin Iordache, Alina Gorghiu and Aurel Vainer) or through members of the Chamber of Commerce or of its local branches (Andras Edler).