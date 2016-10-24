Alina Gorghiu: I resign if PNL will not form the parliamentary majority

Alina Gorghiu, the President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), stated on Friday that she will resign from the leadership of the party if PNL will not succeed to form the parliamentary majority that will propose the future Prime-Minister, after the elections of December 11.

“I assume very clear a resignation if PNL will not be the one around whom the parliamentary majority that will give the future Prime-Minister of Romania will be formed”, stated Alina Gorghiu on Friday at Timisoara.

Alina Gorghiu said that she was “excited” to receive the invitation to candidate for the first seat at the Senate on the PNL Timis lists at the parliamentary elections, and that she will take a decision after she will talk to the Liberal mayors in the county, adding that the lists will be validated on Monday.

“I was very excited to receive the invitation made by the PNL Timis organization to candidate, and I am honored that this invitation exists. The validation of the lists that still remained at the national level will be performed on Monday, and then we will be able to say our final conclusions related to everything that PNL candidacy means at the parliamentary elections”, Alina Gorghiu said.

The lists of candidates already validated by the PNL leadership indicate that on the eligible positions are mostly placed leaders of the county organizations, mayors, county councilors, as well as current MPs, some of them being even at the third term, such as Senator Anca Boagiu, who left Bucharest to candidate within an organization from the country, namely Maramures, according to News.ro.

Thus, Alina Gorghiu opens the PNL Timis list for the parliamentary elections, instead of Vasile Blaga, while Pave Popescu, the young man who brought doctors from Norway to help the wounded from the fire at Colective, is placed on the third position at the Chambers of Deputies.

According to a press release sent by PNL Timis, the first position on the list for the Senate is taken by Alina Gorghiu, PNL President, being followed by the doctor Mariana Nagy, corresponding to the vote of the County Political Bureau.

On the list of candidates for the Chamber of Deputies, the first place is taken by Marilen Pirtes, the Rector of the West University from Timisoara.

On the second place is placed Senator Ben Oni Ardelean, followed by Pavel Popescu, the young man who succeeded in just 12 hours, to bring doctors from Norway to help wounded in the Colectiv tragedy. Pavel Popescu was born in the Giroc Commune, near Timisoara, according to Mediafax.

Ludovic Orban asks Alina Gorghiu to publicly announce the PNL objective for the parliamentary elections: You become a party of a majority for nothing, if you have 20.25 or 30 percent

PNL Deputy Ludovic Orban asks the leader of the party, Alina Gorghiu, to publicly announce PNL’s political objective for the parliamentary elections, showing that “you become a party of a majority for nothing, if you have 20.25 or 30 percent”.

“We know pretty well what the President of a party that is losing elections should do in a democracy. I am expecting something else from the PNL leader (who is only one now). I am expecting her to decide and to publicly announce what the PNL’s political objective for the parliamentary elections is. This objective cannot be other than winning the elections. Not forming a majority around a Prime-Minister which is more or less yours. You become a party of a majority for nothing, if you have 20.25 or 30 percent. To be able to govern according to your governing plan, you have to win elections and to form the majority around you. The important thing now is what you do to win these elections. How you convince the Romanian people, the ones who voted you at the local elections, but more than this, the ones who didn’t come at the local elections to vote for PNL (and they are the most people)”, Orban wrote on Facebook.