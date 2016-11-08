Alina Gorghiu on RFI: Dacian Ciolos won’t take active part in elections campaign

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is a snapshot of stagnation, a party that kept Romania from moving forward, National Liberal Party (PNL) President Alina Gorghiu told RFI on Monday, adding that “Liviu Dragnea can solve equations at the flip chart throughout the campaign, nobody believes him anymore.” On the other hand, she pointed out that Premier Dacian Ciolos “will not take an active part in this elections campaign.”

Dacian Ciolos stated at PNL’s public rally on Sunday, in Bucharest’s Revolution Square, that “Romania of the future can no longer be built with Messianic leaders.” Subsequently, PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Realitatea TV that the Premier plagiarised his use of that expression.

Alina Gorghiu criticised the PSD President: “Mr. Dragnea forgets that he is the representative of the party that does not want a Romania of equal chances, that fuels a Romania of privileges for the few and for those well connected to public resources. Take as an example the counties managed by the Liberals and contrast them to those led and occupied by Social Democrats throughout time. You will very clearly see this difference; the counties led by Liberals are developed and have high living standards, while those [other] counties – such as Teleorman, led by Liviu Dragnea for 12 years – have become Romania’s poorest. Mr. Dragnea can sit in front of the flip chart solving equations throughout the campaign. Nobody believes him anymore when it comes to a comparison with Dacian Ciolos, but he can’t handle a comparison with any another political leader because he has had, for the past 26 years, the possibility to do what he is promising now. Any promise he launches in this election campaign runs against the question ‘why only after 11 December, Mr. Dragnea?’ PSD is a system that cannot represent the future, it’s a snapshot of stagnation and a party that kept Romania from moving forward.”

Alina Gorghiu pointed out that “the Prime Minister will not take an active part in this election campaign, he will finish his mandate at the Victoria Palace and will push toward completion, to the extent there is still time left, the projects he has started. PNL’s elections campaign will take place with those who are on the lists, with our party members.”