Alina Gorghiu resigns from PNL’s helm: No other gesture for me than resignation

Alina Gorghiu announced on Monday that she will resign because of the results registered in the parliamentary elections.

“Ever since yesterday, I have had constant talks with my party colleagues, with local branch leaders, with the central leadership, and I informed them that for me there is no other gesture than to resign. It was an honour for me to be PNL President for two years,” Alina Gorghiu stated.

Gorghiu pointed out that the interim leadership, set to remain in office until the party’s national convention, will be decided at the National Political Bureau (BPN) meeting on Tuesday.

“I will ask my colleagues for us to rapidly convene the party’s national convention, the body that organises elections within PNL, sometime in mid-February. Certainly, we have to establish a new PNL leadership, there is the need for a legitimate leadership, there is the need for a new start, for coherence, for stability and for an efficient political action. Also tomorrow, within the BPN, we will decide the interim formula: who will ensure the acting leadership for a month and a half or two, until the National Convention, and in what formula,” she said.

Alina Gorghiu said she will propose the convening of the National Convention as fast as possible.

She announced that there are also leaders of local party branches who have decided to take responsibility for the election results.

“In fact, I want to inform you that there are other party leaders who are adopting the same attitude I have just described to you,” Gorghiu stated.

On Monday, at 6 p.m., the leaders of the 20 PNL branches that registered results above the party’s national average were summoned at the party’s central headquarters.

Gorghiu also pointed out that PNL will take “a firm stand” against PSD and that they will make sure the governing platform announced by Liviu Dragnea will be carried out.

“I want us to become a strong opposition to PSD because – although today you are seeing a PSD with the percentages it has won in the elections, and they are high – I assure you, and you can see in history, that PSD is also doing some other, more unpleasant things when governing, but I assure you we will monitor them closely and we all, the members of PNL, know how to properly stand in opposition when needed,” Alina Gorghiu said.

In December 2014, Alina Gorghiu, who was 36 years old back then, became the first woman president in the history of the party, being endorsed for that position by Klaus Iohannis, whom she succeeded at the helm of the party after he became Head of State.

In 2015, following PNL’s merger with PDL, Alina Gorghiu and Vasile Blaga became PNL’s Co-Presidents.

Starting this autumn, Alina Gorghiu remained the party’s sole president, Vasile Blaga resigning from his position as PNL Co-President and campaign chief after he was indicted for influence peddling and accused of receiving a bribe of EUR 700,000 from 2011 to 2012, in three instalments, through a middleman.

The resignation of PNL Co-Presidents Gorghiu and Blaga was demanded after the June 5th local elections too, elections that PSD won in almost all counties. PSD also won the Bucharest City Hall and all Bucharest district mayoralties for the first time in the June 5th local elections.

Alina Gorghiu has been a member of the Lower Chamber since 2008. Prior to that, she was local councillor within Bucharest’s District 5. In these elections, she has won another mandate as member of the Lower Chamber, running in the Timis electoral district.

Gorghiu is a lawyer by trade.