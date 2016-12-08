Alina Gorghiu: We have no kind of relationship with USR. What unites us is the nominee for PM’s office

PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated on Wednesday that the political party she leads has no kind of relationship with USR, “the point that unites” the two parties being the person nominated for the future Premier’s office, adding that if PMP crosses the electoral threshold then Traian Basescu will be “politically unacceptable.”

“There is no kind of relationship (with USR – editor’s note). We are talking about a party created six months ago, or sooner, we are talking about a [party] structure that propelled the need for reform in political life, but it’s a party that, at the same time, will have to confirm. I don’t know what path it will take in Parliament. I want them to enter Parliament, because they represent an electorate that is probably no longer reflected by traditional parties. Neither they nor we talked about a political alliance in Parliament. Not an electoral one and not a post-elections one. The point that unites us is the nominee for the Prime Minister’s office. We will see after the elections what negotiation formulas we will reach with USR. Obviously, I want a Government with Dacian Ciolos Prime Minister, with the parliamentary support of a spectrum as wide as possible,” the PNL President stated for Adevarul Live.

She reiterated that PNL will not form a post-elections alliance with PSD, pointing out that PNL “would rather remain in the Opposition than govern alongside PSD.”

The PNL leader was also asked about a possible parliamentary collaboration with PMP.

“In my opinion, Traian Basescu will not enter Parliament. But if he does, he is a politically unacceptable option for PNL,” Gorghiu concluded.

“Better stay in opposition than govern with PSD, PMP – a no-go”

Leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Alina Gorghiu on Wednesday shut out any possibility that the Liberals join forces at governing with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), adding that professionals could also be part of the future ruling line-up.

“Any discussion with PSD for a government formula is out of question. (…) It is a variant I categorically exclude. I don’t play with my political career or with my credibility, nor do I deride the party’s political will. The party unanimously voted against cooperating with PSD in a government and we are not talking an alliance in Parliament either, which I find quite legitimate; if needed, I’ll state this over and over again, in the morning, at noon and in the evening,” Gorghiu said at the Adevarul Live webcast.

She claimed that PSD is “spreading in the market the scenario of their rapprochement with the Liberals.” “I’d better stay in the opposition than govern together with the PSD,” added the Liberal leader.

In Gorghiu’s opinion, Traian Basescu’s party will not enter Parliament. “If they make it to Parliament, they are a no-go variant for PNL,” she said.

The Liberal leader also called on Romanians to massively turn out to vote.

“I think the most important thing we can do is make people understand how necessary a high turnout will be. (…) At this moment we only have two choices – the National Liberal Party which, yes, has had its moments of being wrong, has flip-flopped in certain moments, has not been very strong, but we are talking about a party that has changed, a party with new human resources, a party that has a partnership with a Prime Minister who has conclusively done well this year, despite the lack of parliamentary majorities – and another party that further fields an obsolete structure, a party that kept its human resource unrefreshed, a party that hasn’t proven anything in three years at the rule, but is now spreading sugar-coated inflated lies,” Gorghiu said.

She said that the future PM nominee will have a strong say in forming the government, and didn’t shut out the possibility that professionals also get government portfolios.