Alina Gorghiu’s husband, Lucian Isar, slightly injured in Caineni car accident

Lucian Isar, Liberal MP Alina Gorghiu’s husband, was slightly injured after he was involved in a car accident on Thursday afternoon on Olt Valley, in Caineni, according to some sources.

A car, a utility truck and a truck were involved in the accident, occurred around 16:00.

According to the mentioned sources, Isar suffered a craniocerebral trauma and was taken by a medical team to Ramnicu-Valcea County hospital, in a stable state and conscious.

Lucia Isar was driving a Porsche Cayenne which entered the opposite lane and hit a utility truck, also causing the exit from the roadway of a truck that ended up on the railway parallel with the national road.

According to the Valcea County Police Inspectorate spokesperson Loredana Sandu, a traffic accident took place on Thursday around 16:00 in the Caineni area, involving a car, a utility truck and a truck. The man driving the car was slightly injured.

The traffic had been initially stopped, and then carried out alternately on one lane.

The Valcea County Police Inspectorate spokesperson also pointed out that the car went on the opposite lane and first hit a utility truck and then a truck. The truck loaded with brass fell on the rail, the railway traffic being suspended on the 201 sector, until the truck is lifted with a crane.