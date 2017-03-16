Alison Hayes concentrates in-house production in Buzau, services in Urziceni

Alison Hayes is reorganizing its business processes in Romania, in order to improve the production and logistics functions in an operationally more efficient way to better meet demand from its customers.

In future, the entire in-house production capacity will be concentrated at its manufacturing plant in Buzau, where staff numbers will be increased with a partial transfer of production staff from the Urziceni production facility. In Urziceni, the company will concentrate the R&D, financial, HR, warehousing and logistics operations, to fully utilise the purpose that this building was designed for.

“Alison Hayes is a strong company committed to continue developing its business in Romania. We remain committed to the Romanian market, which is the core of our production in Europe. Romania will also continue to be our second head office, with hundreds of employees supporting our operations worldwide. We continue to pursue innovation with investment in research and development, to offer quality design and products to our clients”, Nicolas Georghiades, Chief Operations Officer for Alison Hayes, said.

Alison Hayes is one of the largest textile producer in Romania, with one large production facility in Buzau, 10-12 subcontractors across the country, exporting 8 million units and a turnover exceeding 70 million euro per year.

The Alison Hayes group produces worldwide 15 million units per year (Romania included) and has revenues exceeding 90 million euro.