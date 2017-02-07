All maritime ports closed due to thick fog

Due to thick fog, all of the maritime, river ports of southeastern Constanta Port are closed on Tuesday morning, informs the Infotrafic Centre with the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR).

Also because of the fog, traffic is difficult on the southeastern A2 Motorway and other important roads.

“The phenomenon is in process on A2 Bucharest – Constanta Motorway (in particular the Bucharest-Cernavoda segment) and in western Alba County, southeastern Constanta County and eastern Tulcea County,” the IGPR release adds.