All of Romania enters Code Yellow for strong winds, snowfall on Friday

A Code Yellow weather warning for strong winds, snowfall and glazed frost was issued for all of Romania’s regions starting on Friday at 8:00hrs, to run through to Saturday, 2:00hrs.

According to the prognosis of the National Weather Administration (ANM), the mentioned interval will show intensification in winds in the western, southern and eastern parts of the country, and glazed frost in small areas. Furthermore, significant snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas of the northern and central parts of the country.

Meteorologists warn that there will be periods of intensification in winds in the south and southwestern parts of the country, while on the night between Friday and Saturday, such intensifications will show in the southeastern and eastern parts of the country. Wind gusts will exceed 55-65 km/h and in some areas 70-75 km/h. Locally, these regions will show wintry mix and sleet which will favor the formation of glazed frost.

Furthermore, in the northern and central parts of the country, but especially in the mountainous areas, significant snowfall will continue, with high winds expected to encourage blizzard-like conditions and the formation of snowdrifts. The high altitude areas of the Southern Carpathians will feature winds of around 90-100 km/h, with strong blizzard conditions and significant snowdrifts expected, as well as a decrease in visibility to around 50 m.

The National Weather Administration will update the warning depending on developments in the weather conditions.