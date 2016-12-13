Almost 150 children travel by ‘Santa Claus Train’ on Tuesday

Almost 150 children traveled by ‘Santa Claus Train’ to Sinaia, on Tuesday, announced CFR Calatori (National Railway Passenger Company), which thus started the winter holidays.

The event “Santa Claus Train” is at the fourth edition, a one-day magical trip, which is dedicated to children and has a social implication in the community’s life. This, the children started the adventure of finding Santa Claus on the train trip on the route Bucharest – Sinaia.

For one day, the cars of “Santa Claus Train” are named by the famous names of Santa Claus’ reindeers: Rudolf, Comet and Dancer. CFR invites children for a magical trip and holiday spirit, in a world full of joy and smiles with and for children, in a magical show, exhibition of drawings, electric miniature trains, and fairy tales from the wonderful world of childhood.

The special guests of the event were kids from the Orphanage of SOS Children’s Villages, for many of them this is their first trip by train.

During the trip, children found out that train is the most environmental friendly means of transport, and the basic rule for traveling is to have a ticket.

Waiting for Santa Claus, kids have interactively participated in different actions for almost six hours. They visited the Royal Halls from Bucharest and Sinaia, the exhibition of electric miniature trains, enjoyed the exhibition of drawings set up in the train, and, on their way back, a special passenger was on the train together with children: Santa Claus.