Almost 300 foreigners were discovered in illegal situations in December

Almost 300 foreigners were discovered in illegal situations on Romania’s territory by police officers with the General Inspectorate for Immigration in December, informs a release of the Inspectorate.

Out of these, a number of 181 were taken over from other institutions for enforcing measures in the immigration domain, a number of 60 people received return decisions and orders to leave Romanian territory, a number of 115 people requested an international form of protection from the Romanian state and for the rest, other measures were disposed.

A number of 19 people also fulfilled the conditions to extend their right to stay.

In December, immigration police officers organised removal, under escort missions from Romania’s territory for 27 people, and for 53, the necessary documents were put together in view of their being taken in public custody until removal from Romania’s territory.

The foreign citizens who have not complied with legislation in the field of migration were sanctioned with warnings and fines in total amount of 94,775 lei.

In the line of combating illegal labor, police officers sanctioned with fines several companies who did not observe the legal regime regarding the hiring and posting of foreigners. The overall value of fines amounts to 94,508 lei.

Police officers from Immigrations intensified in December, nationwide, specific actions in the line of preventing and combating illegal migration and undeclared foreign labour. Thus, from December 1 to 30, more actions and controls were carried out, on their own or in cooperation with other structures having attributions in the domain of order and public safety.