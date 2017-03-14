Almost EUR 21 M get into state’s coffers in February from greenhouse gas emissions

Over EUR 20.9 million were cashed in February by the state from the greenhouse gas emissions certificates after trading on the EU joint bid platform of the GHGs related to the stock-still installations, reads a document published on the Public Finance Ministry (MFP)’s website.

According to the source, traded were 4.1 million certificates related to the parked installations. Last year, the state cashed rd EUR 195 million including the aviation sector’s sums, too.

Romania participates in the EU scheme of trading the greenhouse gas emissions ever since it joined the Union, on 1 January 2007.

The third stage of the EU ETS scheme is 8 year long, from 1 January 2013 to 31 December 2020.