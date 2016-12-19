Although intensely courted by right-wing parties and the President himself in order to pull ALDE into a right-wing Gov’t, Tariceanu stands firm: ALDE will move toward coalition Gov’t with PSD

*Right-wing political forces are regrouping and trying to recruit ALDE, party leaders decline any such offer

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) President Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated at a press conference on Friday that ALDE will move toward a coalition Government with PSD and rejected collaboration with the right wing. He also confirmed that the Liberals proposed the PNL leadership to him.

“During the elections campaign, we clearly announced that after the elections we will move toward a coalition Government with PSD. Considering the results of the elections, together we can form the majority needed to form the future Government. So, I hereby emphasise, I believe it is our obligation to respect the will of a majority of this country’s citizens,” the ALDE leader stated.

He claimed that any other political formula – the so-called attempt to form a centre-right coalition – would defeat the clearly expressed will of the electorate.

“There were attempts to draw us to centre-right formula, I was even asked to be PNL President”

“Indeed, I can say there were numerous attempts to draw us to rally to such a formula, the so-called centre-right formula. For this, offers started pouring in as if at an auction. We were offered more and more, only to make us accept. To me, reunification of the liberal movement is not something to leave me apathetic, I was even asked to take over the PNL leadership. (…) I think that PNL needs first of all an ideological clarification. (…) Today, it should be clear for everybody, PNL included, that any political option should start from the electorate’s will. (…) I won’t change my stance and attitude, and I’m not going to make any concessions where there is no need for them. (…) We cannot consider these PNL proposals due to these reasons,” Tariceanu also told the news conference.

He pointed out that any political option must stem from “the electorate’s will.” “I’m not going to make concessions where there is no need for them. These proposals, which came from PNL, we cannot take them into consideration. I’ve told the PNL colleagues who want to join us that they are welcome,” the ALDE leader added.

He pointed out ALDE is negotiating the governance platform with PSD, based on the Social Democrats’ platform. “There are issues we care a lot about. The restoration of Romania’s full sovereignty, the restoration, as top priority, of what is called the national interest,” Tariceanu added.

ALDE, PSD will jointly nominate Premier

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will go to consultations with the President with a joint nomination for the Premier’s office, ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Friday.

Asked at a press conference if he has discussed with PSD leaders the concrete nomination they will make for the PM’s office, Tariceanu replied: “No. When we go to Cotroceni, we’ll go with a joint nomination,” adding that “only a special context” would justify ALDE’s insisting that he should be Prime Minister.

According to Tariceanu, the future ministers will be politically appointed and the political responsibility falls on the party that promotes the persons and the governing platform.

“This is an essential difference between the current government of technocrats and what a political government is. Of course, the ministers will be politically appointed, but in the end, the political responsibility for public policies also falls on the party that promotes the people and the governing platform,” Tariceanu underscored.

He added that negotiations on the governing platform are currently underway between ALDE and PSD.

“In drawing our political future ALDE can in no way dissociate itself from the citizens’ vote. As far as ALDE is concerned, I want to say that we are consistent with the stance we’ve taken for more than two years now, that of having a political cooperation with the government, both in the former Ponta Cabinet and subsequently in Parliament with PSD (…). Taking into account the election outcome, which has given an extremely clear majority to our partners in PSD, as well as the vote of confidence that we received, we can achieve together the necessary majority to form the next government,” said Tariceanu.

“I had a talk with president Iohannis, though not at Cotroceni Palace”

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Friday he had a talk with President Klaus Iohannis, but not at the Cotroceni presidential Palace. He made it clear he was not the one who requested the meeting.

“I saw today in the news that I met president Iohannis. Obviously not today, because I know that the President is in Brussels. During this period, perhaps certain contacts should not take anyone by surprise. We had a talk, though not at Cotroceni. I had a talk with the president and that’s all I’m going to tell you, because I’ve already communicated our official position,” said Tariceanu.

He specified the talk was not institutional in nature.

“We had no precondition, because neither I, nor Daniel (Constantin – the other ALDE’s co-chair – ed.n.) asked for this talk. We had a discussion with the President and I’m sorry but I can’t tell you more. I cannot give you any further details, but I believe that simple logic is helping you in this matter since I’ve been together with Daniel Constantin. It was not an institutional talk,” concluded the ALDE leader.

ALDE Co-President Daniel Constantin: A right-wing government, possible by a miracle, wouldn’t be efficient

Co-President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Daniel Constantin, stated on Friday, when taking over of the parliamentarian certificates, that a right-wing government would be possible only by a miracle and it would be inefficient.

“A center-right government wouldn’t be efficient, even if it would be possible by a miracle. There are six political components that can hardly reach a consensus. I had the experience of USL, there were only three components there, and later four, we could hardly get to a consensus, so six entities of which one has its own extreme ideas, there are more than 40 parliamentarians, each one having its idea, so such a government would be inefficient”, the ALDE Co-President stated.

ALDE remains consistent and it will govern with PSD, he reiterated.

As for the PM designated by PSD, Daniel Constantin said that all the speculations will be clarified next week by Liviu Dragnea.

Asked if Tariceanu is missing from taking office because he has another meeting with PNL, Daniel Constantin answered that Tariceanu “had another activity, he mandated somebody else to take over the mandate”.

“No, he’s definitely not in a meeting with PNL”, he added.

Daniel Constantin refused to say if ALDE has received another invitation to dialogue from PNL.

“I don’t want to comment invitations or meetings that existed or will exist. I can tell you one thing, we are consistent. We’ve showed consistency, we’ll start working on the government program, there’s no way back” Daniel Constantin promised.

Klaus Iohannis, reserved in offering details on meeting with Tariceanu

In his turn, on Friday the Head of State refused to offer details on the meeting he had with Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin, meeting the former had mentioned earlier that day.

Tariceanu did not offer any other details either, apart from the fact that the discussion did not take place at the Cotroceni Palace and that the initiative was not his. Asked whether he talked about a possible scenario featuring Tariceanu as the nominated Premier, the Head of State said:

“We did not discuss this. It wasn’t even necessary. This comes after the consultations.” Klaus Iohannis only said he had informal, political talks with Tariceanu and the talks were not about PNL.

Meeting between Iohannis and Tariceanu: Dragnea, surprised and curious

On the other hand, PSD President Liviu Dragnea, Tariceanu and Constantin’s political partner, expressed his surprise and curiosity about the talks that President Iohannis had with ALDE leaders Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin on the day consultations took place at Cotroceni, back when ALDE, just like PSD, had stated it would not honour the President’s invitation. Liviu Dragnea said it would be natural for these “informal” talks to be made public so that there would be no doubts about their constitutionality. On the other hand, PSD President asked his alliance partners to state who were the PNL members they had meetings with.

Dragnea said he was not informed by his ALDE colleagues prior to the meeting they had with the President. He said he found out about it only on Friday.

“He told me today, before the press conference (I met Mr. Tariceanu and Mr. Daniel Constantin again) and I have to admit I was surprised. It found it a bit odd for these informal meetings to take place in parallel with the official consultations, I did not insist on being given details about this meeting. What I understood was that, just as he said at the press conference too, he remains unfailing to the alliance with PSD; it would have been very difficult not to do so after all the talk about it during the campaign too and [the fact that] it was an assumed alliance,” the PSD leader pointed out.

Liviu Dragnea also commented on the PNL adversaries’ “courtship” of ALDE, deeming that it is an overture prompted by the Liberals’ inability to concede defeat. Despite having complete confidence in ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Liviu Dragnea hopes that his alliance partners will be more transparent in what concerns their meetings with PSD’s political adversaries. He talked about political pressure exerted on ALDE, which was both overt and covert in nature.

“I am nevertheless hoping that Mr. Tariceanu and Mr. Daniel Constantin will at one point state who were the PNL members they met. I told them I won’t say this, after all it is they’re right, they have to state all of these things, because during this campaign – and not only now – I had an honest, fair and transparent approach and I will permanently maintain it. Romanians have the right to know what the political leaders are discussing, what those who decide their future are discussing,” Liviu Dragnea stated.

Asked whether the meeting between President Iohannis and ALDE leaders is within the limits of the Constitution, Liviu Dragnea said he lacks very many details about the location of this meeting. “However, I find it a bit odd that in parallel with the consultations – because I understand this informal meeting took place precisely on the day of the consultations… I’m not a constitutional law expert but it’s not all right. I believe there are other specialists who can state their opinions, but I for one find it to be at least a bit odd,” the PSD President pointed out.

“I’m very curious to know the whole discussion and I believe it is natural for this discussion to be publicly presented. It would be good for both. Or for the three of them, because I understand Mr. Daniel Constantin was there too. And I believe Mr. Tariceanu has no kind of reservations to do this but, I repeat, it’s his decision alone,” Liviu Dragnea added.

He also stated that, given the latest developments, any informal talks with the President makes no sense. “It’s good to be careful with the Constitution,” the PSD President discretely warned.

PSD leader: “I’m sorry there are people in Romania, from the highest to the lowest offices, who are unable to understand what happened on Sunday”

On the other hand, he stated he wants a “healthy” right-wing Opposition, for the sake of balance:

“At the same time, I’ve also seen the latest discussions, of ever growing intensity, all the invitations extended to Mr. Tariceanu to enter a pseudo-alliance and a kind of construct that nobody very clearly defined, going as far as being offered the position of PNL President. I’m very sorry that there are people in Romania, from the highest to the lowest offices, who are not able to understand what happened on Sunday. (…) They are unable to accept defeat, they are unable to understand that what they are doing now, the way they are behaving these days, was exactly the main cause for which they obtained such a poor score. After all, the fact that they are out and about searching for a party president just like they were searching for a candidate for Bucharest is their problem. (…) There is the need for a healthy PNL in Romania and there is the need for an ideologically and politically correct right-wing force, for political balance in Romania. I’m not an irrational person, I’m not gladdened by these things, because a political force that becomes far too large and upsets a balance that this country needs is not a healthy thing,” Liviu Dragnea argued.

Ponta reacts to secret Tariceanu-Iohannis meeting

“Did he (Iohannis – editor’s note) meet Tariceanu “the lawbreaker”?! On National Day, he [Tariceanu] was not invited because he’s a lawbreaker. Now he is no longer one? See how stupidity exacts revenge and you embarrass yourself?” ex-Premier Victor Ponta stated on Friday on Antena 3.

“Apart from the ridiculousness of the situation, I’m angered, I’m frightened… When I closed my eyes, I could hear Basescu speaking when Iohannis was speaking. Basescu also used to throw mud at us and then summon us to do this or that. How can you, as a citizen, respect politics when you see that the apex of politics is behaving like a player, like a gambler? Secondly, I believe Klaus Iohannis administered the heaviest blows to the judiciary and to the anticorruption fight. First of all because he is lying. Did you see him as a great fighter for justice prior to last year? Never. He picked up this discourse when he found it suitable to attack. Suddenly he has become a great fighter for justice. Suddenly, overnight! (…) I’m informing Mr. Iohannis that “the lawbreakers’ gang,” as he calls them, has won the absolute majority. We cannot have a respected judiciary in Romania because of Klaus Iohannis, who is using the judiciary in political battles less intelligently than Traian Basescu. I’m convinced ALDE will remain alongside PSD,” the Social Democrat stated in a television interview for Razvan Dumitrescu.

Asked why he believes the President met the ALDE Co-President, Victor Ponta said: “They met for PNL to make a complete fool of themselves. If elections were to take place on Sunday, PNL would win 10 percent.”

Traian Basescu: “I had no private meeting with President Iohannis”

PMP President Traian Basescu stated on Sunday for Mediafax that he had no meeting with Head of State Klaus Iohannis apart from the consultations that took place at the Cotroceni Palace, thus dismissing any allegations concerning this issue.

“I can tell you that we had no other meeting apart from the consultations at Cotroceni. I refute any private meeting with President Iohannis,” Traian Basescu told Mediafax when asked whether he met President Klaus Iohannis to discuss the forming of the new Government as press reports claimed.

“I see Mr. Rosca Stanescu has taken lying so far as to misinform by saying I was allegedly proposed taking over PNL, which is boundless stupidity and only a sick mind could invent such a thing,” Basescu added.

Sorin Rosca Stanescu: Iohannis proposed PNL leadership to Basescu

Analyst Sorin Rosca Stanescu claimed recently that President Klaus Iohannis allegedly proposed the PNL leadership to Traian Basescu last Tuesday during a private meeting at the Lac Villa.

According to Sorin Rosca Stanescu, the meeting between Klaus Iohannis and Traian Basescu is logical and was “foreshadowed by the surprising invitation that the Head of State extended to the PMP leader on December 1st. Surprising bearing in mind the context, the extremely offensive message toward the Senate Speaker and the PSD President. The fact that he made a double exception in Traian Basescu’s case proves he was getting ready for an agreement with Traian Basescu, for the latter to take over the helm of the so-called right wing.”

In the journalist’s opinion, “on Tuesday, when this meeting initiated by Klaus Iohannis took place, it was not known that Mr. Dragnea was planning to nominate a different Premier so there was the spectre of an extremely harsh constitutional conflict and possibly of Mr. Iohannis’s impeachment. (…) The two reached an agreement during their meeting. Klaus Iohannis tried to hand over PNL to Traian Basescu and the latter, after leaving this meeting, started contacting his old comrades from PDL in order to give the knockout blow to PNL. Which is not difficult to do. To form a PDL majority at this moment, within the current PNL, around 10 MPs who are part of the decision-making body have to be pushed in one direction or the other,” Sorin Rosca Stanescu stated.

USR President Nicusor Dan: We had an informal discussion with PNL. A Government led by Ciolos is very unlikely

The President of Save Romania Union (USR), Nicusor Dan, stated on Friday that he had an informal meeting with PNL, after the consultations at Cotroceni, to support a Government led by a technocrat, but USR believes that this thing is very unlikely to happen.

We had an informal discussion with PNL, with the President of the party, Mrs. Turcan. It was an informal discussions after the consultations at Cotroceni. We keep our position that we had during all the electoral campaign, namely the best solution for Romania would be a Government led by a technocrat that has the political support of certain parties among which PSD is not a part. Dacian Ciolos is a very good option, but unfortunately this solution is very far from being achieved” stated Nicusor Dan, asked if he had a meeting with PNL.

He said that if this solution will ever be possible, USR will negotiate, but this option seems to be very unlikely.

“As we stated during the entire electoral campaign, we don’t make alliances with anybody. We will punctually cooperate with everybody on specific projects, with all the parliamentarian parties, with PSD, ALDE, PNL, with anyone who’s there, but we’ll have the same activity that we have in the General Council and in the local councils, strictly on projects. We’ll vote the good projects, we’ll not vote bad projects, we’ll try to come with our initiatives and to gather a majority for them”, Nicusor Dan stated.

Asked if he will have meetings with PNL before the consultations at Cotroceni, Nicusor Dan said that if the PNL representatives will request, there will be other meetings, which is also available for other parties, too.

PMP Executive President: We are open to any right-wing possibility. A parliamentary collaboration with PNL is possible

The Executive President of the People’s Movement Party (PMP), Valeriu Steriu, stated on Friday that this party is open to any right-wing possibility, as well as to a parliamentary cooperation with PNL, to form “a spearhead in opposition”.

He stated that he didn’t meet the PNL representatives until now and that they didn’t discuss about forming the Government, but he said that after taking over the certificates from the Municipal Electoral Bureau (BEM), they are open and willing to analyze the possibilities.

Asked if he discussed with PNL representative about forming the Government – as the interim President of PNL Raluca Turcan stated, Valeriu Steriu said “No, but we are (open – e.n.) from now on, because after taking over these attestations, indeed it’s possible to have certain discussions. We are open and willing to analyze the options for any right-wing possibility, beyond the arithmetic and political ones”.

Asked why Traian Basescu didn’t come to BEM to take office, Steriu stated that PMP President had a different agenda.

“This morning, (Traian Basescu – e.n.) went to the party. He had a different agenda, and according to the procedures, there is the possibility to take over this mandate through a proxy, as our colleague Eugen Tomac also did, therefore, basically there was only a matter of procedure in taking over this mandate that we’ll submit to the Parliament next week, with all the required documentation”, he explained.

PMP also takes into account a parliamentary cooperation with PNL, Steriu stated.

“Of course, to build an opposition, especially given that there are projects that we also have, and probably, since they are right-wing projects, PNL will also adopt, I believe that we can even have a spearhead in what the opposition means, there is a rich experience and President Traian Basescu has successfully showed in many circumstances that he can face an opposition like PSD” Steriu answered, asked if he takes into account a parliamentary cooperation with PNL.

As for Klaus Iohannis’s initiative to have informal consultations with the political parties in order to appoint the PM, the PMP leader stated that it was a very good initiative.

“I believe that this initiative was very good, first because there are only a few more days before Christmas, we need more rounds of discussions. Waiting until Tuesday, when the oath will be made, and then having preliminary, official consultations and making appointments again for everything the Government means in three days, would have involved a much too busy agenda for the next week. I believe that this first step to understand how each party presents things in front of the President was salutary. I regret that PSD didn’t agree it” Steriu concluded.

At the journalists’ request, he stated that PMP President Traian Basescu didn’t met Klaus Iohannis besides the consultations at Cotroceni.

Turcan: PNL in talks with other right-wing parties, including ALDE, on forming majority. “There is public misinformation, such as PNL leadership being proposed to Tariceanu”

Interim National Liberal Party (PNL) President Raluca Turcan stated on Friday that the Liberals had and will continue to have discussions with other right-wing political parties, including the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), in order to create a majority coalition in Parliament but without offering Calin Popescu Tariceanu the position of PNL President.

“I noticed with bitterness the statement of a former Liberal Prime Minister (Calin Popescu Tariceanu – e.n.) which brutally rejects the idea of a right-wing Government and of a right-wing coalition in Romania. It was and it is PNL’s duty to try to build a Government which offers Romania a long-term development platform, a platform focused on investments and creating jobs and not an underdevelopment platform like I have seen the Social Democratic Party (PSD) offering to the public local administrations that they lead. (…) PNL will continue on the path of gathering and coalescing right-wing forces in Romania, hoping we will be able to offer citizens a solid governance which will bring prosperity and well-being to citizens of this country,” Raluca Turcanu stated in a press conference.

When asked if discussions on creating a right-wing coalition took place with ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu and if he was offered the position of PNL President, she responded as follows: “At the level of the PNL leadership, it hasn’t been discussed, not for a second, offering Calin Popescu Tariceanu the position of PNL President. (…) There have been informal discussions in which some colleagues were involved, but those discussions didn’t involve offering Calin Popescu Tariceanu the position of PNL President.”

She added that discussions will continue and that they were carried out at the level of “political structures,” not at the level of individuals.

Turcan confirmed that PNL also had discussions with the Popular Movement Party’s (PMP) leadership.

She mentioned that a possible name for the Prime Minister office might appear after a parliamentary majority takes shape.

When asked if she sees a right-wing majority as being possible, after the Central Electoral Office (BEC) announced the final results of the elections, Turcan stated: “Yes, it’s possible.”

“We continue effort to form right-wing Gov’t even if it seems very difficult”

Interim National Liberal Party (PNL) President Raluca Turcan said in Sibiu on Saturday that the efforts to form a right-wing Government will continue, adding that this demarche must be attempted, “even if it seems very difficult” and “there is a lot of misinformation in the public space.”

“We are continuing the effort to form this right-wing Government. It is an effort, a negotiation process and we have the duty to try. Even if it seems very difficult, even if there is a lot of misinformation in the public space,” Turcan said, adding that the allegations that the PNL President office was offered to Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu were misinformation.

Present in Sibiu on Saturday, the Liberal leader pointed out in a press statement, which followed a ceremony in which MP certificates were handed out, that PNL can re-launch and make decisions in this respect following the election results obtained and that it has the duty to try implement its governance platform, which is healthy, solid and for the people, unlike that of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is unattainable.

“I have said and will continue to say the same thing: there have been discussions with all parties, informal talks, no offices have been promised,” Turcan pointed out, in reply to a question referring to the discussions with ALDE on forming a ruling coalition.

Asked whether she discussed with Tariceanu the possibility of forming a Government with ALDE, Raluca Turcan said: “There were discussions with all parties, informal discussions. No offices were promised. We are trying to coalesce people around a joint purpose, that of giving Romania a governance that is healthy, solid, for the people.”

“In what concerns your question, the effort to offer a right-wing coalition, I can tell you that this political overture that PNL is carrying out is in the same spirit: people need development, well-being, and to obtain this there is the need for responsible governance,” Turcan added.

She pointed out that PSD’s economic platform is unsustainable, tax hikes lie hidden behind it and it cannot bring the well-being that people are waiting for.

“Thus, I believe we have this duty: to offer a right-wing governance platform, a sustainable platform that would unite people and projects and ideas so that Romania has a chance to develop sustainably,” PNL’s interim president added.

