Always present at the George Enescu Festival, the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” will concert on September 17, at the Athenaeum

On September 17, starting at 22.30, the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin”, prepared by Conductor Anna Ungureanu, will held a concert on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, at the 22nd edition of the George Enescu International Festival. The choir ensemble will provide the audience with a royal music show along with Ensemble Instrumental de Paris, conducted by Conductor Cristian Ciuca, performing two emblematic works of the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: “Exsultate, Jubilate” KV 165, and Grande Messe in C Minor KV 427 (417a).

Madrigal Choir is always present on the stage of the George Enescu Festival since it was established; over the 22 editions, the choir ensemble performed original works, in premiere, each time. At the concert on September 17, the members of the Madrigal will perform along with the soloists: Olga Peretyatko (soprano), Khatouna Gadelia (soprano), Marius Vlad Budoiu (tenor) and Adrian Sampetrean (bass).

“It’s a joy to honor this edition of the festival, too, it’s a sort of a tribute also for our master Marin Constantin, who saw Madrigal in the elite of the European festivals. Our joy to perform this symphonic vocal, the Messe in C minor by W. A. Mozart, is even bigger, since the Mozart’s genius leads us into special articulations and phrasings to an absolutely brilliant melodic world. We are extremely pleased by this combination between serious and jovial, between the externalized but deep relationship with God, and the Messe in C Minor is very offering in musical terms, with an extraordinary complement between the orchestration and choir” stated Anna Ungureanu, the conductor of the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin”.

The National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” is an emblem of the Romanian and universal musical life. Since it was founded, in 1963, by Conductor Marin Constantin (1925-2011), the Madrigal Choir held more than 4100 concerts applauded by music lovers around the world, thus imposing itself as a real “country brand”. It is the world standard of the chamber choral music, with a repertoire oriented to the European Renaissance, Byzantine music and Romanian and universal contemporary creation. In November, 2016, the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” was officially recognized as Ambassador of Freedom, Hope and Peace, receiving the “Jean Nussbaum and Eleanor Roosevelt” Award at the United Nations Palace in Geneva, at the Global Summit for Religion, Peace and Security.