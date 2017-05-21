Ambassador Brummell in Tulcea: I am very proud that the UK helped to the development for making Danube navigable in the 19th century

Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania Paul Brummell attended on Saturday evening, alongside his family, the events organized by the History and Archeology Museum in Tulcea, on the occasion of the Night of Museums.

The event started with the opening of the exhibition called “British presence in the Lower Danube at the end of 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century,” during which the Ambassador brought to mind the UK’s involvement in setting up the European Commission of the Danube (CED), which was established in Galati and also functioned in Sulina at the end of the 19th century.

“The first chairman of the CED, John Stokes, was one of the personalities who worked very much in order to create an actual organization which left something behind. He brought here engineer Ch. Hartley, a British man who had worked in Tulcea county for 50 years. I am very proud that the managers of the County Council have unveiled a bust of Ch. Hartley in Sulina”, Ambassador Brummell stated, according to Agerpres.

The end of the speech delivered by the Ambassador was marked by the hug he had received from his son, also present at the event.

Brummell visited the exhibitions opened to the public at the History and Archeology Museum in Tulcea, and when asked about what he liked the most, the Ambassador answered: “Children. I am glad that there are many children here. Museums must also be for the next generations.”

The History and Archeology Museum in Tulcea hosted on Saturday the opening of the first exhibition comprised of objects recovered by the Police Inspectorate of the county (IPJ), following some operations for fighting archeological poaching.

“In 2005, nine workers were digging in Enisala village for drinking water, and at one point they found a pitcher. They fought, and whoever won, filled their pockets. They quarreled for the coins that they sold for flour and oil. In 70 hours, policemen have recovered 1,865 gold and silver coins form the medieval period,” head of cabinet of the IPJ Tulcea commander Sorin Tugui stated.

Another important project that was hosted on Saturday evening at the History and Archeology Museum in Tulcea, that was also attended by Ambassador Brummell was titled “Relived history,” initiated by the Pro Noviodunum association, during which specific aspects of the civil and military life were recreated from the Getae, Roman and medieval period.

Paul Brummell, who has been for the first time in Tulcea county, has met on Saturday with local and county authorities, and he also attended the concert held by ‘Violoncellissimo’ ensemble within the 25th edition of the “George Enescu” International Festival and Competition and he is to pay a visit to several communities in the Danube.

The Ambassador stated he is very proud that the UK helped to the development for making Danube navigable in the 19th century and that currently there is a collaboration. Three weeks ago, he paid a visit to the Port of Constanta, where the UK’s most powerful destroyer, namely HMS Daring moored (…) currently, on the “M. Kogaliniceanu” airport in Constanta there are four British aircraft which are conducting air police missions. We will collaborate in the future, but it’s important to know our past, the Ambassador said.

All the museums within the Institute of Eco-Museum Research in Tulcea hosted openings of exhibitions and concerts on the Night of Museums.