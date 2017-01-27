Ambassador Brummell: UK has been and remains an open country; immigration has an important role to us

The Ambassador of the UK to Romania, Paul Brummell, stated on Friday, in Alba Iulia, that UK has been and remains an open country; in which immigration has played and plays a very important role, adding that the role of Romanians who work in his country in healthcare, constructions or agriculture is appreciated.

“I think that UK has always and remains an open country, a country to the whole world. Immigration played and continues to play a very important role in the UK. We appreciate the role of doctors and nurses from Romania. There are more than 2,500 Romanian doctors who work in the National Health Service in the UK and have an absolutely great role. It is not only about the doctors. Immigrants from Romania have an important role in the sector of constructions, for instance, or in the sector of fruit picking, not only in high positions,” Brummell stated, asked on the criteria of keeping the labour force from abroad in the UK after exiting the European Union.

The Ambassador emphasized that British People voted in favor of exiting the EU because of the migration rate, which “was and remains very high”, and to “regain a little” of the control on population number emigrating here. Brummell underscored also that the pressure for the social services has been and remains very high.

“I consider that we are not against migration. Migration is very important and must remain, including for those who are from Romania. But those who voted for Brexit, voted for regaining more control on this process (of migration – e.n.),” the diplomat stated.

Paul Brummell mentioned that the vote of June 23, 2016 was a democratic one and must be respected, but his country will remain a friend of Romania and other EU member states. “33 million people have voted and the majority voted to exit the European Union. We, being a democratic country, must respect the vote, thus my duty is to support this exit. But we are exiting from the European Union. We do not exit the institutions of the European Union, we do not exit Europe. We will be a friend of Romania and other states from the EU. Another very important aspect in my duty is to continue to develop ties between our countries. In this regard, I am here, at the “December 1 1918″ University of Alba Iulia, because the connections between universities from UK and Romania, for instance, are a very important aspect of our bilateral relationships. We want to develop such a collaboration, but also collaboration in other areas,” the British Ambassador concluded.

Brummell had a conference on the subject “Leadership style of Queen Marie of Romania”, on Friday, at the “1 Decembrie 1918” University, in Alba Iulia.

“I cannot say what new conditions will be for Romanian students after Brexit”

In autumn young Romanians will be able to get into the UK universities under the same conditions as the present ones, UK Ambassador to Romania Paul Brummell states, revealing, though, that he cannot say which will be the admission conditions after the negotiations regarding the Brexit.

“The current situation is unchanged. Therefore, Romanian students can get into UK universities in the autumn of 2016 under the exact same conditions as before and after 23 June (the date of the referendum in the UK – e.n.), but, of course, there will be a negotiation regarding the Brexit and what it means. I don’t know what will be the result of the negotiations, I cannot say in a concrete manner what will be the conditions for Romanian students who want to study in the UK after the Brexit, but I can say that I have spoken with many British academics and, for them, Romanian students are good, they have very good results,” the British diplomat stated at the “1 Decembrie 1918” University in Alba Iulia.

Paul Brummell mentioned that, currently in the UK there are 6,000 – 7,000 Romanian students who are studying and have good results.

He added that the UK universities intend to remain international, bringing to mind that four universities in the UK are ranked among the 10 best universities in the world.

“They are placed on those positions because they are international universities, because they draw the best teachers and the best students from all parts of the world. And they will remain the same after our exiting from the EU institutions,” Brummell stated, being convinced that a solution will be found so that “the best Romanian students” can study in the UK.

“ A transparent discussion with all viewpoints is important regarding pardon law”

When asked about the ordinance draft on pardon and the organisation of a referendum on this topic, the British Ambassador to Bucharest said it is Romania’s domestic matter, the diplomat showing that the British experience in this respect could be shared and that it is important that all interested sides have a transparent discussion, expressing their points of view.

“It is not foreign diplomats’ place to say what the legislation should be. It is Romania’s decision (…) and I believe it is important that everyone voice their points of view, all interested sides in the matter,” the Ambassador said, who replied in Romanian to the questions addressed during a conference held at “1 Decembrie 1918” University.

He added that the UK has a long collaboration with the Justice Ministry and with the justice and police institutions of Romania and that there could be an experience exchange in respect to the modality of solving the situation of prison overcrowding, about which he knows that it is a real problem.

“The Justice Ministry explained that there is a problem in respect to the prison population, which is higher than the accommodation capacity. It is a problem not only for Romania. In the UK we have adopted various solutions, for instance, private prisons or alternatives to prisons – electronic bracelets. We are absolutely ready to discuss our experience with the Romanian authorities. It could be interesting and useful for Romania, or it [the British experience] could not be [interesting] for Romania,” the Ambassador said.

Brummel lmentioned that he believes it is important that the talks include all interested parties and those who have a role in such decisions. He appreciated that “a transparent discussion, including all viewpoints” is necessary.

Asked about the opportuneness of organising a referendum, Brummell said that, as a foreign diplomat, he cannot say whether it is necessary or not. “As a foreign diplomat, I cannot say whether there must be a referendum or not. It is a domestic question for Romania. But I believe it proves that it is important to have a transparent discussion with all sides to find the most efficient solution to the problems in the country,” Paul Brummell concluded.

UK Ambassador on Rosia Montana: It’s important to find a solution in the future for the community here

UK Ambassador to Romania was on Thursday and Friday in Alba Iulia County, and on this occasion he paid a visit to the village Rosia Montana, in the Apuseni Mountains, about which he stated that “it is a special place, very beautiful, very valuable, but with problems,” adding that he hopes these problems will be solved.

The British diplomat paid a visit to the museum in Rosia Montana, about which he said that “it’s a wonderful place,” voicing his delight with the Roman mines galleries, in a trapezoidal style. “I know that Rosia Montana is important from a mine technology point of view from other periods, including the ones during the Austro-Hungarian Empire and more modern. Therefore, there is something valuable there,” Brummell stated, mentioning that he met with different groups of Rosia Montana.

The British Ambassador said that is very important for a solution to be found in the future for the community there. “I know that the Culture Ministry presented a project for the UNESCO, in order to designate this area as cultural heritage. (…) My opinion is that it’s a very special place, very beautiful, very valuable, but with problems. I hope these problems can be solved,” the Ambassador added.

When asked what is today the image of Queen Marie in the British culture and how it is reflected in art and literature, Paul Brummell stated that it is a very positive one, but at the same time too little known. “I believe that she had an absolutely special and absolutely formidable role in a very difficult period and a very important one for Romania. I reckon that next year, giving the celebration of 100 years since the Great Union, represents an opportunity to highlight her part and to explain her role for the young generation, both in Romania and in the UK, which doesn’t know very well what the queen did. I believe that my role, together with the ones in Alba Iulia and Bucharest is to do something next year, in order to explain to more persons what she did and why she was such an important personality,” Ambassador Brummell concluded.