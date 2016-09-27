Ambassador Romulus Ioan Budura: On the anniversary of the People’s Republic of China

We are on the threshold of the 67th anniversary of the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China. According to the tradition of the Huaxia people’s mentality – rooted in realities and experiences dating back to almost 5,000 years ago and intermingled with Confucian philosophy dating back to almost 2,400 years ago – the anniversary of the first cycle of 60 years of existence has a special meaning, as vigorous as it is optimistic. Today, the People’s Republic of China has gone 7 years beyond that cycle, manifesting vitality and clarity alike on the road toward the future she wants for herself.

Today, the People’s Republic of China, which has recovered a good part of the territories once occupied by imperialist powers and sees fit to earnestly defend her territorial integrity, sovereignty and the dignity of the Chinese nation, is no longer what it once was in the second half of the 19th Century. As a result of the triumph of the people’s revolution, guided by the brilliant thinking of the famous leader Mao Zedong, and of the nation embracing the imposing effort of attaining its objectives, today the People’s Republic of China is the second largest economic power of the world, with a GDP per capita estimated at almost USD 7,000; People’s China has become the strongest trade partner in the world; New China is recognised as the world’s third-largest financial investor, willing to assist nations that want development and progress. During this positive evolution, not only did 700 million people successfully leave poverty behind, and are set to be shortly hereafter joined by the last millions of poor people in China, but the whole aspect of human settlements changed for the better, in line with contemporary exigencies and performances. Today’s China is no longer the China of six decades ago. It is obvious for any observer that what People’s China has accomplished, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, in a span of just a few decades, was accomplished by other developed states of the world in a span of hundreds of years. And the perception of this immense progress would be incomplete if it were to overlook the amazing progress made in science, culture, education, healthcare, services, transport etc.

In these circumstances, the People’s Republic of China freed herself from the traumas caused by the offences and the humiliations inflicted at one point by imperialist powers, and also from the subsequent fear of not inciting provocations. Once he was sworn-in as President of the Republic, Xi Jinping understood not to limit his country’s foreign policy to protecting the territorial integrity, national sovereignty, independence and dignity of the Chinese nation, but to expand it so that the People’s Republic of China would properly honour her international obligations.

It is known that, against the backdrop of the systematic and wide-ranging activity dedicated to promoting understanding and collaboration in consensus with the “One Belt, One Road” project, of the initiatives and actions meant to promote the project of cooperation with the 16 states of Central and Eastern Europe, the spectacular range of initiatives and proposals presented by China’s representatives at the “11th G-20 Summit” that recently took place in Hangzhou grabbed the observers’ attention. President Xi Jinping asked for all participant states to get involved in a joint effort that would place the world’s economy on the path to a vigorous, sustainable, balanced and all-round growth.

In today’s international circumstances, Romanian-Chinese relations naturally had a certain laudable purpose. It is known that in last century’s second half, the relations between Romania and China, between the two nations, were known to the world as exemplary inter-state relations, since they excelled through mutual respect, mutual confidence and mutual assistance. Such a reputation suggested to observers a more active presence for bilateral Romanian-Chinese relations in today’s overall international relations. It is being hoped that in consensus with the all-round and then strategic partnership between Romania and China, the possibilities and opportunities for collaboration in the domains of infrastructure, industrial and agricultural production, transport and trade will be properly put to good use, for the better of both sides, since they have been identified for some time now. It is also being hoped that Romania and China will support each other whenever needed on the other planes too.

Now, on the eve of the 67th anniversary of the triumph of the people’s revolution and the proclamation of the People’s Republic of China, it is proper to convey to the Chinese nation heartfelt congratulations for the exemplary progress made, and warm wishes for new successes, including the configuration and management of the world of tomorrow.