Ambassadors of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia in Bucharest, present in Ploiesti, at the ExpoVacanta Tourism Fair

The tenth edition – designed to be an anniversary one – of the ExpoVacanta Tourism Fair, organized by the Prahova Association for Promoting and Developing Tourism, opened on March 10, 2017 in Ploiesti, had three diplomats among its guests. Their Excellencies, Mrs. Taous Djellouli , the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in our country, Mrs. Faouz El Achchabi , the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco in Bucharest, and Mrs. Boutheina Labidi, theAmbassador of Tunisia in Bucharest, were among the guests of honor of the anniversary edition – the tenth edition – of the ExpoVacanta Tourism Fair organized by the Prahova Association for Promoting and Developing Tourism. The event, which was organized over three days, namely until March 12, was hosted by Ploiesti Shopping City, the largest shopping center in the capital city of the Prahova County.

At opening of this fair also attended by Ludmila Sfirloaga, Vice President of the Prahova County Council, Aurelian Gogulescu – in his double capacity of founding member and Vice President of the Prahova Association for Promoting and Developing Tourism, and of the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The three ambassadors were delighted to be present in Prahova, thanking for the opportunity to attend the opening of an event which promotes tourism, congratulating the organizers for the wide range of offers for leisure.

At the ExpoVacanta Fair are attending as exhibitors tourism agencies, hotels, touristic information centers, promoting associations, recreational and health tourism facilities, associations and mountain and photography clubs, issuers of holiday tickets. Thus, visitors can see special offers for travels and holidays, find out details about various touristic destinations, participate to wine tastings artistic moments, photo exhibitions. At the same time, since organizing a holiday fair also involves promoting Romanian traditions, workshops of flower arrangements have been arranged at this anniversary edition, as well as workshops of creation of traditional Romanian blouses from Breaza.

The exhibitors prepared themselves with offers for the Seaside, mountain and spas, for destination from Romania and from aboard, including offers for exotic destinations. Ten years ago, the Prahova Association for Promoting and Developing Tourism and the Prahova County Council have been the founding members of the ExpoVacanta Tourism Fair, aiming from its first edition to be an efficient instrument for promoting touristic offers.