AmCham Romania sets up new independent international court of arbitration as alternative to existing institutions

The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) set up a new independent international court of arbitration as an alternative to the existing local and international arbitration institutions, member of AmCham Romania’s Board of Directors Anda Todor announced on Wednesday.

“The Bucharest International Arbitration Court (BIAC) is the result of three years of work, bundling together practical aspects, negotiations and persuasion work and we are sure that this will be a viable alternative to the existing local and international arbitration institutions,” said Anda Todor.

BIAC was officially launched on Wednesday under the auspices of AmCham Romania. The mission of the new arbitration institution is to provide assistance to business people and multinational companies operating in Romania with regard to the settlement of any type of contractual dispute between parties that carry out their activity in Romania, including parties that entered contracts in a language other than Romanian.

The Bucharest International Court of Arbitration is an extraordinary initiative which will contribute to the settlement of disputes through arbitration, both in Romania and in Central and Eastern Europe. All the prerequisites are in place for this institution to become a successful project: a set of well-defined regulations, highly-seasoned administrators and, not in the last place, the support of the business community represented by AmCham Romania, but not only, said BIAC honorary president Annet van Hooft.

According to AmCham Romania representatives, BIAC is one of the few arbitration courts in Central and Eastern Europe that implement the requirements on the equal representation in arbitration, prompting the court to undertake to improve the profile and representation of women in dispute resolution.

AmCham Romania is the most representative professional business association that currently joins over 400 US, international and local companies which account for aggregate investments of over 20 billion US dollars, generating some 250,000 jobs.