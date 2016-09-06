American Councils for International Education announces the launch of the FLEX 2017-2018 online applications

The U.S. Embassy in Romania, together with the American Councils for International Education and the Ministry of Education in Romania invites Romanian high school students to participle in FLEX 2017-2018 program.

The Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program is a United States Department of State-sponsored program for secondary school students from Romania that provides merit-based scholarships for students to travel to the United States, live with a host family, and attend a U.S. high school for a full academic year, during 2017-2018. Participation in FLEX program, now on its second year of implementation in Romania is free. During the first year of implementation, FLEX has offered 24 scholarships to students coming from various backgrounds that are currently in the US in states such as Washington, Texas, Colorado, California or Maine. The program is equally address to disability students. The current generation of scholars has 3 students with different disabilities on program.

What is FLEX Program & who finances it?

FLEX was established in 1992 and funding is provided through the U.S. Department of State’s and it is administered by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). ECA encourages mutual understanding between US citizens and foreign citizens. FLEX Program is also supported at local level by citizens and schools hosting the students without receiving any financial compensation. FLEX is now in it 24th year of activity and offers a one year exchange for high school students, in U.S. The primary goal of the FLEX program is to improve mutual understanding and develop and strengthen long-term relationships between citizens of the United States and other peoples and countries. In 2017-2018, on global level, around 900 students will learn in an U.S. high school through the FLEX program. Each scholar will live with an American host family, go to U.S. school get involved in community activities and will have all program costs covered.

Eligibility criteria

Competition is open to all participants who meet ALL the following criteria:

Romanian citizenship

Born between January 1st 2000- July 15th 2002

Currently in high school grades 9, 10, or 11

Study English at school

Meet the U.S. visa criteria and have not stayed more than 3 months in US, during the last 5 years.

The Online application is open until October 18th on the following platform: https://ais.americancouncils.org/flex

For more information please contact FLEX Romania via e-mail romania@americancouncils.eu or visit the website www.americancouncils.ro

Contact person: Eliza Chirilă, Country Representative, 0769 696 698