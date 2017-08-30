American Councils for International Education announces the launch of the FLEX 2018-2019 online applications

The U.S. Embassy in Romania, together with the American Councils for International Education and the Ministry of Education in Romania invites Romanian high school students to participate in the Future Leaders Exchange Program (FLEX) 2018-2019.

The Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program is a United States Department of State-sponsored program for high school students that provides merit-based scholarships for students to travel to the United States, live with a host family, and attend an American high school for a full academic year, during 2018-2019. Participation in the FLEX program, now in its second year of implementation in Romania, is free. During the first years of implementation, FLEX has offered 49 scholarships to students coming from various backgrounds that are currently in the U.S. in states such as Washington, Texas, Colorado, California, Pennsylvania or Maine. The program is equally open to students with disabilities, who are warmly invited to apply.

What is FLEX Program & who funds it?

FLEX was established in 1992 and funding is provided by the U.S. Department of State; it is administered by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). ECA encourages mutual understanding between U.S. and foreign citizens. The FLEX Program is supported at local level by citizens and schools hosting the students without any financial compensation. FLEX is now in its 25th year of activity and offers a one year exchange for high school students, in the U.S. The primary goal of the FLEX is to help develop and strengthen long-term relationships between citizens of the United States and other peoples and countries. In 2018-2019, approximately 800 students from around the world will study at a U.S. high school through the FLEX program. Each student will live with an American host family, and get involved in community activities. All costs are covered.

Eligibility criteria

Competition is open to all participants who meet ALL the following criteria:

Romanian citizenship

Born between July 15th, 2000 – July 15th, 2003

Currently in high school grades 9, 10 or 11

Study English at school

Meet the U.S. visa criteria and have not stayed in the U.S., more than 3 months during the past 5 years.

Online application is open from September 1 until October 17th on the following platform https://ais.americancouncils.org/flex