Americans will send more troops in Romania next month. Pentagon deploys soldiers on the border with Russia

Next month, US will send troops in Poland, the Baltic countries and in Romania, in order to strengthen security in the region, according to American and Polish officials in the Defense field.

The Polish Minister of Defense, Antoni Macierewicz, announced on Wednesday, after he met General-Lieutenant Ben Hodges, the commander of the US ground forces in Europe, in Zagan, in the Western Poland, that US troops will arrive in January in Romania, the Baltic countries and in Poland.

Ben Hodges stated that the troops will arrive in the German port Bremerhaven on January 6 and they will be immediately deployed in Poland, the Baltic countries and in Romania.

The decision was announced since October, after the meeting of the Ministers of Defense held in Brussels. It was also established that at least seven NATO states will bring their contribution to the forces of the North-Atlantic Alliance in Romania with troops and equipment. At the same time, Romanian soldiers will be deployed in Poland.

In July, the North-Atlantic Alliance has approved the plan of strengthening the military presence in Eastern Europe, by deploying thousands of soldiers in Poland and in the Baltic countries. A multinational NATO structure will be stationed in Romania. Besides, NATO took the control on the missile defense system, which includes US ships equipped with antiballistic systems on the high seas of Spain, a radar in Turkey and elements of interception in Romania.

Russia has repeatedly warned that it is “extremely concerned” by the installation of the NATO antiballistic systems in Romania and Poland, stating that they are prohibited by the Treaty on Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF), also warning that it will take action to defend itself.