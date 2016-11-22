Amounts refused by banks to payment rise in October compared to September by 30 percent to over 323 million lei

The amount of payments by debit instruments refused by banks have increased by 30 percent in October compared to September, from 248.49 million lei to 323.13 million lei, the data collected by the Payment Incidents Register (PIR) of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) reveals.

In comparison to last year, the payments with debit instruments refused by banks dropped by approximately 40 percent, taking into account that in November 2015, they stood at 450.57 million lei.

Instead, the number of operations refused by banks dropped in the tenth month of 2016 compared to September to 4,802 from 4,951 and it was placed under the level recorded a year ago, when a number of 6,837 payment incidents were recorded.

Most part of the transactions refused by banks, both as value and as number of incidents comes from payments by promissory notes. In October 2016 the value of amounts refused, which came from payments with these instruments was 315.85 million lei, rising from 243 million lei in the previous months. The payments by promissory notes refused by banks have dropped from 4,723 in September to 4,612 a month later.

In cheque payments, the refused amounts also increased in October compared to September, from 5.4 million lei to 7.2 million lei.