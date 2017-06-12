An enthusiastic debut of the 24th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival

The 24th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) started enthusiastically on Friday, with exhibitions, workshops for actors and dancers, seminars and conferences. Thus, the Faculty of Letters and Arts, the Gong Theater, the Sibiu Municipality, the “Imparatul Romanilor” Hotel, the Contemporary Art Museum, the Culture House of Students and the Habitus Bookstore hosted works of decorative art, painting and photography, while Dorte Lena Eilers – publisher of the ‘Theater der Zeit’ magazine – was in dialogue with Octavian Saiu.

The indoor events gathered hundreds of people to the scheduled performances, concerts and movies. ‘Cantareața cheala’, ‘O femeie’, ‘Orgile din Transilvania… o calatorie în timp’, ‘Parfumul iubirii’, ‘Migraaaanti sau prea suntem mulți pe nenorocita asta de barca’, ‘Prelegere despre nimic’, ‘Rug’, ‘Regele David’, ‘Minetti’, ‘Tango la inaltime II’, ‘Hydre’, ‘Soldatul de ciocolată’, ‘Rocky Horror Show’ and ‘Solo Goya’ delighted those who love arts of the show.

For the audience being on the Nicolae Balcescu Pedestrian Street in Sibiu, FITS started with performances full of energy held by Cie Remue Menage and Waka Chire Bând, while Geschwister Weisheit — High increased the level of the spectators’ adrenaline in the Great Plaza of the city. Misia, the delightful Portuguese artist, brought peace and charm in everybody’s soul, in a thrilling concert in which she crossed the musical road from fado to tango.

The first evening of FITS 2017 ended with the traditional fireworks offered by the organizers to all those who assist these days to the joy of giving love through the arts of the show.

“The first evening of the festival revealed us a moon as large as our heart, a celebration of our theme in this year, love. FITS brings joy for all of the participants, as usually: all of our tickets have been sold for the performances of the day, and we hope this honest, pure and real gift, namely the festival, will continue to be preferred by all those who are in Sibiu in this period” stated the FITS President, Constantin Chiriac.

Saturday was at least as spectacular as the first day, in terms of the scheduled events. George Banu was in dialogue with Robert Wilson at the Habitus Bookstore. At the Evangelic Church in Cisnadie, a special organ concert could be heard, while ‘Metamorfoze’, Silviu Purcarete’s event-show, was played at Fabrica de Cultura starting at 21.30.

Those who love street performances have not been forgotten; the events started on the Nicolae Balcescu Pedestrian Street in the afternoon, with a traveling story: ‘Zana, cerbii și taietorii de lemne’, and they continued with other performances full of joy and energy.

The access of the public at the street events scheduled within the Sibiu International Theater Festival is free.