Ana Maria Patru: It’s obvious AEP played no role in determining the winner of the 2009 presidential elections

In the letter she sent to the members of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the 2009 elections, Ana Maria Patru, ex-President of the Standing Electoral Auhtority (AEP), points out that it is “obvious” that the Standing Electoral Authority did not play a role in determining the winner of the elections. She also pointed out she met only in “an institutional” setting the persons named by Dan Andronic as being present at Gabriel Oprea’s home on the evening of the presidential runoff.

“At that moment, I was only holding the office of AEP Vice President. Mr Octavian Opris was head of the institution, having been nominated and endorsed by the PSD and who, according to press information, was close to PSD leader Viorel Hrebenciuc, candidate Mircea Geoana’s chief of campaign. Opris did not signal, not then nor later, any irregularities in the AEP carrying out its prerogatives concerning the 2009 elections. It’s obvious the AEP played no role in determining the winner,” Ana Maria Patru stated.

She claimed that she “did not communicate by phone or in any other way with any member of that group on the evening of the runoff.”

“I never met those nominated by Dan Andronic in a context other than an institutional, a formal one,” the AEP Vice President added.

Ana Maria Patru added that it is “suspicious” that SIVECO, company controlled by Irina Socol, won almost all the tenders for the software applications used to count votes and to relay data to the AEP.

“There are no solid grounds to doubt the result of the elections, however I consider suspicious the fact that SIVECO, company controlled by Irina Socol, won almost all tenders for vote-counting and data-transmitting software. I believe it would be more useful to clarify the way in which SIVECO won those tenders for vote-counting and data-transmitting software, even though they were opened via the SEAP system,” Patru added.

The former AEP Vice President pointed out that there was the “reasonable suspicion” that Irina Socol was close to the former leadership of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

“My intuition and the friendship I’ve had with Irina Socol since 2009 tells me the things uncovered might make the object of the SRI Oversight Committee, because there is the reasonable suspicion that she was part of or was apparently close to the former leadership of the SRI. In the current context, I consider that our friendship, started at Irina Socol’s initiative in 2009, was not at all by chance either, and could have been the result of an operative action,” she emphasised.

According to the former AEP Vice President, her “intimate belief is that my arrest was meant to apply a blow to PSD and its president Liviu Dragnea.”

“Traian Basescu called to tell me I could be arrested in the Referendum 2012 case”

At the same time, Ana Maria Patru points out, in the letter she sent to the members of the committee of inquiry into the 2009 presidential elections, she received a phone call from then-President Traian Basescu, who told her she could be arrested in the ‘Referendum 2012’ case. She considers that she was arrested not for being Basescu’s fan but for being involved in the actions that PSD carried out.

“I believe my arrest, coming at the height of the parliamentary elections campaign in 2016, had nothing to do with my alleged closeness to ex-President Traian Basescu. On the contrary, my intimate belief is that my arrest was meant to be a blow applied to PSD and its president Liviu Dragnea. Basically, what happened to me at the end of 2016 was not because I was a “Basist” [sic] but rather because I was involved in the actions carried out by PSD, although that never happened. In fact, I wasn’t closer to this or that party, and this neutrality was interpreted by those who arrested me as lack of loyalty to the ‘cause’,” Ana Maria Patru pointed out.

She explained that, in time, she stated in certain circles that a possible conviction ruled against Liviu Dragnea in the ‘Referendum’ case would be abnormal and illegal, considering the provisions of the electoral legislation.

“I want to bring several arguments in support of this supposition: in certain circles, I stated over the years that the investigation that concerns PSD President Liviu Dragnea in the referendum dossier is abnormal and a possible conviction would be illegal, given the provisions of the electoral legislation. Some “good” people told me I was making a mistake and I should keep these opinions to myself,” the former AEP Vice President explained.

Patru claimed that Traian Basescu, while in office, called and told her she could be arrested in the ‘Referendum 2012’ dossier.

“At one point, I received a phone call from Traian Basescu, incumbent president at the time; he told me I could be arrested precisely on the topic of the 2012 referendum dossier. Another mistake I was reproached with was my dissatisfaction with the fact that, in 2012, prosecutors seized the permanent electoral lists,” Ana Maria Patru added.

In December last year, Ana Maria Patru was placed under house arrest and indicted by National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors for influence peddling and money laundering, her file being sent to the Bucharest Court.

Ex-AEP Chief says she did not show up before committee of inquiry because her son is depressed after the DNA detained her: He begged me, weeping, not to go to Parliament in order not to be detained again

Ex-AEP Chief Ana Maria Patry, summoned before the committee of inquiry into the 2009 presidential elections, explained in her letter that she did not show up before the committee because her son has been “depressed” ever since the DNA detained her for corruption, and he “begged” her, weeping, not to go to Parliament to avoid being “taken away” again.

“I want to assure you of all my respect for your overture and for the authority of Parliament, a fundamental institution in any democracy and rule of law. My appreciation is doubly motivated also by the fact that the Senate and Lower Chamber’s joint plenum voted me as president of the Standing Electoral Authority in 2012 and, in that capacity, we collaborated very well. My decision has been long-weighted and is based exclusively on personal reasons. Out of respect for you and for the institution of Parliament, I would like to share them with you,” Ana Maria Patru writes in her letter.

She recalls the DNA detaining her in December 2016.

“On that fatidic day, my child begged me, weeping, to come home that evening. Knowing I never committed any illegality while I was at the helm of the AEP, I assured him I would return quickly. But the Purgatory that was the road to freedom (…) lasted extremely long: more than three months, without the observance of fundamental rights,” the former head of the AEP said.

Patru claims her family suffered and her son entered “an extremely severe state of depression” from which he is yet to recover, and she took the decision not to come in Parliament at her son’s request.

“When he heard I was summoned before the committee you represent, my child asked me, once again weeping, not to go because “I don’t want you to be taken away again,” saying he can’t live without me. (…) Before anything else, I’m a mother and I love my boy more than anything else on Earth,” she explained.

At the time of the 2009 presidential elections, Ana Maria Patru was AEP Vice President.

Former AEP President Octavian Opris stated last week, at the committee hearings, that Ana Maria Patru, Vice President of the AEP at the time, had an “affinity” for PDL and Traian Basescu, the latter’s portrait being present in her office.

