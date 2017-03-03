ANAF collects, in 2 months, almost 32 billion lei revenues, 0.9 pct below 2016 similar period

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) collected in the first two months of this year revenues worth 31.99 billion lei, declining by 0.9 percent compared to the same period of last year, a release of the Agency on Friday points out.

“The overall budget revenues collected by the ANAF in January and February 2017 accounted for 31.99 billion lei, which represents a decline by only 0.9 percent, the nominal index compared to the similar period of last year and taking into account that the revenues gathered in January 2016 were collected by enforcing the 24 percent VAT rate, while in January 2017 the VAT rate was 20 percent,” the release mentions.

In February, the overall budget revenues collected by the ANAF stood at 13.87 billion lei, by 6.7 percent (874 million lei) over the level recorded in February 2016, taking into account that the VAT rate was 20 percent in February 2016, while in February 2017 the VAT rate was 19 percent, the release points out.

The budget revenues situation was analyzed on Friday within a meeting between Prime Minister of Romania Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Public Finances Viorel Stefan and Chairman of the ANAF Bogdan-Nicolae Stan.

“In this context, Romania’s PM requested the growth of the budget revenues’ collecting rate that is administered by the ANAF and the intensification of improvement measures of voluntary compliance. Moreover, he expressed his availability for supporting the ANAF demarches for solving the administrative problems, which currently affect the institution’s activity,” the quoted source mentions.

Following this analysis, the Chairman of the ANAF convened for Monday, 6 March, a working meeting with the leadership of the General Regional Directorates of Public Finances, the General Directorate of Large Contributors Administration and the General Directorate of Fiscal Anti-fraud, in order to organize an urgent action plan, which is to be brought to the PM’s knowledge, in the beginning of next week.