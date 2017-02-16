ANAF exceeds collecting plan from big contributors in January; collection degree 121pct

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) does not have, at this moment, problems with collecting taxes and dues, taking into account the problems with the computer system, but actually even exceeded its plan for collecting in January, the State Secretary in the Public Finances Ministry, Ionut Misa, stated on Wednesday.

“According to the information I have, currently it is not the case to discuss about such a thing (problems in collecting taxes – e.n.). ANAF succeeded to exceed its plan for January. It managed to accomplish 121pct of the plan from the big contributors in January, so at this moment, such risks do not exist”, Misa said.

Overall, the collection of ANAF in January was 104pct of the set plan, the State Secretary stated.

Nevertheless, Misa admitted that ANAF has problems with the computer system and solutions should be found in order to avoid the risk to get the system blocked.

“The program with the World Bank did not evolve at the aimed parameters. There were consistent delays in 2015, when we should have reached 20pct of the program and reached 5pct. There is a lot to be done in the area of computerization, problems linked to the capacity of storing and servers. If a quick solution is not found, there is the risk for the system to get blocked”, Misa explained.