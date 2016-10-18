ANAF spends EUR 10 million per year for the letters sent to the tax payers

A businessman from Gorj has reached a real record of notifications received from the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF). The man, who is a former Vice-Mayor, received no less than 46 notifications at home, all of them in the same day.

The man says he will not waste his time by reading all of them; he wants the functionaries to arrange the amounts in a table, so everything will be easier to be accounted.

ANAF President Dragos Doros explained on Saturday, in a special Q&A edition, performed by Alessandra Stoicescu, that the situation is abnormal indeed.

Besides, Doros explained that the notification system is not efficient and the state is rather losing money by using it.

“The number is unusually high, probably my colleagues checked in the system and the amounts are real. They probably came in the automatic system, and this automatization has good things, but also bad things. In this moment these envelopes are downloaded from our computer system, they go to Ramnicu Valcea, where the fast printing unit is established. In this man’s case, this is an unusually high number. I am also curious about this number. But what concerns me is that we have costs with this fast printing unit. It costs EUR 10 million. Per year. That’s what this fast printing system costs. The enveloping procedure and the distribution one. Besides, the efficiency of this type of notification is not the one we expect. Many letters return to us. That’s the problem – it costs very much and the system doesn’t fulfill its original purpose. We want to have a totally computer based system.”

“We have bad, slow procedures, people who are buried in papers, for whom we have to reduce the amount of papers”

ANAF President Dragos Doros admitted on Saturday evening in a special Q&A edition performed by Alessandra Stoicescu, that the amount that ANAF is paying for guarding the INTACT premises is high, indeed, in his opinion.

According to the official ANAF data, the amount rises to EUR 26,000.

“It’s a small amount or a high one, and I believe it’s a high one. Beyond other thing we do without being seen at the surface, is to solve a problem which affects the whole public procurements system. We change the procedures and we try to clean things. I can assure you that whenever we have any suspicion, when we have the evidences, we have a continuous dialogue with the state authorities in charge. The corruption and the integrity matter is important.”

Besides, Doros explained that this is not a unique situation and that there are several cases on which similar suspicions exist.

“I can tell you that in our drawers there are several things on which this suspicion exist and all of them definitely follow their institutional path. We’ve seized the institutions in charge. We are interested to clarify things concerning us. We must admit that those who do bad things have to pay, and I’m not accusing my colleagues from ANAF. We also have very hardworking colleagues. We have bad, slow procedures, people who are buried in papers, for whom we have to reduce the amount of papers”

Doros brings clarifications on the health contributions of the individuals without incomes: It’s an option, not an obligation

National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has set the procedure for declaring and establishing the health contribution owed by individuals without incomes, and it’s going to be approved by the Order of the ANAF President.

The announcement caused rumors, given that it was initially understood that it’s an obligation.

ANAF President Dragos Doros explained for Antena 3, in a special Q&A edition performed by Alessandra Stoicescu, that this is not an obligation, but an option.

“Our release is related to an amendment to the Fiscal Code, coming to support those who are not insured in the health system. The provision stipulates that those who do not have any income, but wish to be insured in the health system, must pay a contribution corresponding to the minimum wage of the last 6 months. It’s an option, not an obligation. In this procedure, we tell them how to do it. Then we communicate to the Health Insurance House. ANAF doesn’t impose any obligation.”