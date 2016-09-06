Analia Selis, Mariano Castro and Alice Barb are the “European Week of Tango” ambassadors in Romania

Romanians will have free access to tango classes, outdoor demonstrations, concerts, informative sessions and cultural events in the European Week of Sport

The Argentinian singer Analia Selis, the Argentinian musician Mariano Castro (twice nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards), together with the theater director Alice Barb, are the ambassadors of the European Week of Tango, which will be organized for the first time in Romania and Europe, between September 10 and September 17, in Bucharest and Busteni. The event called Tango 4 all – The European Week of Tango will be a unique celebration in Romania, dedicated to the most fascinating society dance and to the most artistic sport dance, which is tango. The grace, the rhythm, the technique and the synchronization will let you know about the most various tango styles and all arts associated to it.

The agenda of the event will propose to the Romanian public free tango classes, as well as demonstrations of skills offered by tango masters and trainers of international level, film screenings and cultural events, concerts, informative sessions and exhibitions. Access is free to the events that are dedicated to the general public, and surcharge for workshops and skills demonstrations offered by the guest personalities. The European Week of Tango will be celebrated also by a series of tango schools from Romania or abroad, who have prepared special programs for the public. There are more than 3,000 tango dancers in Romania and over 40 tango schools.

“Tango 4 All is a very nice project and, as its name says, it is about tango for all: concerts, film screenings, open dance lessons for everybody”, said the Argentinian singer Analia Selis, one of the ambassadors of the event, who is inviting the general public, with her unique honesty and joy, to feel the passion and the technical perfection of the Argentinian tango. Analia has an extraordinary musical education: she graduated the “Music University” of Tucuman, Argentina, as a “music teacher”. Between 1997 and 2001 she followed the courses of “Longy School of Music” in Boston, where she met the talented Romanian violinist Razvan Suma, who became her husband and she moved to Romania. On September 16, at the House of Arts, Analia Selis will hold a special concert entitled “Luna Tango”, together with one of her preferred partners, namely her countryman Mariano Castro.

Mariano Castro is a musician, pianist and guitar player, twice nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards (2009and 2010) at “The Best Tango Album” category. In his singer career, he approached different music styles, singing with rock, jazz, tango, folk and classical music bands, and also as a piano and guitar soloist. Since 2008, he is part of the Narcotango band, acknowledged worldwide, playing a fusion of tango, jazz and electronic music. The musician will celebrate tango by offering a special concert to the public on September 9, together with Omar Massa at a very rare instrument, bandoneon, at the House of Arts. Omar Massa is the Ambassador of the Piazzolla music together with artists like Placido Domingo, being always present on the scenes of the great orchestras from USA, Europe and Asia. Ticket price is RON 25.

Theater director Alice Barb, who is also the manager of the “House of Arts” Cultural Center in the 3rd District (5 Mircea Voda Street), is inviting the general public to a wide agenda of artistic events taking place here. “As a tango lover, I am glad to invite you at a real tango marathon which House of Arts will organize together with the Culture and Tango Association, within which we’ll have no less than 12 tango evenings at our premises. We will have concerts, guests from several countries, dancers and tango teachers, classes, exhibitions, film screenings. I am very glad to invite you at House of Arts to enjoy the passion, the beauty and the elegance of one of the most beautiful dances ever invented, in one of the most elegant and beautiful cultural spices in Bucharest”, stated the director Alice Barb.

Other special Ambassadors of the European Week of Tango are:

– La Morocha (Alina Dumitrescu), who brought tango back in Romania (via Buenos Aires). In 2004 she founded the first school of Argentinian Tango in Romania – El Tango – together with Catalin Dumitrescu. She took lessons from renowned tango teachers in Buenos Aires. She is currently invited at the great tango festivals as a DJ and she brings her contribution to developing the whole tango community in Romania.

– Carmen Podgorean is mother, wife, diplomat, Argentinian tango dancer and Latino dancer, a supporter of the culture and art in Romania, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Argentina and the Republic of Paraguay.

Among the most important events happening in Bucharest are:

– The opening ceremony held on September 9 at the Ministry of Youth and Sports

– An international seminar dedicated to the tango and European dance teachers, on September 10, at the Cervantes Institute, where the access will be based on e-mail booking. Tango teachers from all of the 5 partner countries will be present (who will found an international federation of Argentinian tango)

– Screening of the film called “Norma”, dedicated to the 90 years old dancing phenomena from Argentina, on September 12, at the Cervantes Institute

– An Open Doors day when the Romanian tango schools that are partners in the project will offer free tango classes

– Outdoor events with tango demonstrations, including an outdoor demonstration at the House of Arts, on September 10

– A special Tango Gala at the Bragadiru Palace (near to the Parliament Palace), on September 11, between 7.00 and 8.00 pm, free access

– The outdoor exhibition called “History of Tango” at House of Arts.

Personalities holding masterclasses and skills demonstrations in Bucharest and Busteni, winners at the specific World and European Championships, are: Maestro Carlos Enrique Maturano Luissi & Heide Maria Schmollgruber (Austria), Claudio Forte & Barbara Carpino (Italy), Dimitris Biskas & Mariana Patsarika (France), Andrea Pirity & Laszló Budai (Hungary).

From Romania, the couple Lucian Stan & Raluca Aldea remarked themselves by entering the final of the Tango Escenario test and the semifinal of the Tango Salon test at the Tango European Championship in Cervia, Italy, 2016.

The “Tango for all” project, initiated by 6 NGOs from 5 European countries (Romania, Italy, France, Austria and Hungary) and included in the Erasmus+ Program, aims to increase the participation of the Europeans of all ages in activities of knowledge of dance/tango and of Argentinian tango communities. The project will involve around 50 European tango teachers, approximatively 300 participants to the local events from each participating country to the project and around 3,000 participants to the “European Week of tango” from Romania.